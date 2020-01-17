NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   12:43PM

Australia's largest superannuation funds and wealth companies have largely cut back on their advertising spends over the past five years, documents from the Standing Committee on Economics show.

Colonial First State, which is currently facing two class actions, spent only $1.68 million on its campaigns for FY18/19, down significantly from the over $6 million that it shelled out for the four years prior.

Superannuation fund Stateplus spent less than $600,000 in FY19 on developing and publishing its campaigns. Three years ago, for FY17, this spend was $1.9 million.

REST spent about $5 million on its two campaigns for FY19, less than the $7 million plus spending level that it has maintained for the previous three years.

IOOF hasn't pursued any advertising since 2015 when it spent about $1.2 million on a campaign aimed at creating awareness of its brand and the value of advice. Interestingly, the June 2015 campaign was then scrapped.

However, some moved in the opposite direction.

Cbus has gone from spending about $8.5 million in FY15 to about $15 million in the most recent financial year. For the past three years, it has allocated a portion of its advertising budget to younger members and separately, to developing its Queensland-specific campaigns.

AustralianSuper has gone from spending about $14.7 million on all its advertising in FY16 to about $24 million in FY19, which includes its own brand campaign and the contribution it makes to the joint marketing campaign run by ISA. Its submission also lists the cost of promoting its Qantas Frequent Flyer campaign at about $730,000.

Read more: AdvertisingAustralianSuperCbusColonial First StateIOOFStateplus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus Super chief to exit
IOOF identifies 67 high risk advisers
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
Cbus head of advice launches firm
Geared super funds hit jackpot
Ellerston hires from Colonial First State
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Investment firm adds portfolio manager
Acadian taps CFS executive
Investment boutique makes PIMCO hire
Editor's Choice
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
KANIKA SOOD
Australia's largest superannuation funds and wealth companies have largely cut back on their advertising spends over the past five years, documents from the Standing Committee on Economics show.
Cbus head of advice launches firm
KANIKA SOOD
The former head of advice of the $57 billion superannuation fund has launched a new advisory aimed at working with super funds and dealer groups to develop better models of delivering advice.
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HaVlow4w