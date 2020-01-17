Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets

Australia's largest superannuation funds and wealth companies have largely cut back on their advertising spends over the past five years, documents from the Standing Committee on Economics show.

Colonial First State, which is currently facing two class actions, spent only $1.68 million on its campaigns for FY18/19, down significantly from the over $6 million that it shelled out for the four years prior.

Superannuation fund Stateplus spent less than $600,000 in FY19 on developing and publishing its campaigns. Three years ago, for FY17, this spend was $1.9 million.

REST spent about $5 million on its two campaigns for FY19, less than the $7 million plus spending level that it has maintained for the previous three years.

IOOF hasn't pursued any advertising since 2015 when it spent about $1.2 million on a campaign aimed at creating awareness of its brand and the value of advice. Interestingly, the June 2015 campaign was then scrapped.

However, some moved in the opposite direction.

Cbus has gone from spending about $8.5 million in FY15 to about $15 million in the most recent financial year. For the past three years, it has allocated a portion of its advertising budget to younger members and separately, to developing its Queensland-specific campaigns.

AustralianSuper has gone from spending about $14.7 million on all its advertising in FY16 to about $24 million in FY19, which includes its own brand campaign and the contribution it makes to the joint marketing campaign run by ISA. Its submission also lists the cost of promoting its Qantas Frequent Flyer campaign at about $730,000.