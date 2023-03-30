We sit at a watershed moment: Paton

Kicking off the Advisers Big Day Out (ABDO) in Sydney this morning, La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton shared his forward outlook for the Australian economy.

According to Paton, local economic growth will be positive, albeit subdued throughout 2023 and 2024.

This will be set against the backdrop of continued low unemployment, inflation is forecast to soften but remain above the Reserve Bank of Australia's targets, and the terminal interest rate setting seems to be within one or maybe two final returns.

"After recent events, perhaps we're already there," Paton said.

Property prices will continue their moderation to somewhere in the order of a 15-20% decline from peak, plus or minus, depending upon location.

"From that very macro focused view, things may seem rosy," Paton said.

"But there's a short- and a long-term issue to address."

In the short term, he said, it's all about inflation.

With inflation, good news equals bad news.

"We sit at a watershed moment: with inflation seemingly peaking, good economic news is actually bad news for the common household and, on the flipside, bad economic news is more likely to be considered good news," he said.

"The good news of low unemployment and any positive growth forecasts are net-inflationary and will be met with the bad news of further increases to interest rates.

"Increasing interest rates to slow the economy and cool inflation is basic Economics 101."

However, he said, a disconnect has now emerged, as interest rates have increased and economic growth has slowed, but inflation remains stubbornly persistent.

"Sure, inflation shows signs of having peaked, but for every deflationary indicator, there's another staying stubbornly high," Paton said.

"The RBA walks the narrowest of paths to avoid recession, control inflation, and achieve broader economic stability."

Now, an additional overlay to consider is with the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

He said: "I will only briefly talk to the SVB story with these thoughts: it is not the story of a new Global Financial Crisis, and it is not a story of a banking sector in crisis."

Rather, Paton said, it is the story of a manager that chose growth over fundamentals.

"Now on a positive note, having just seen the quickest rate hiking cycle in our history, in the days immediately following the SVB collapse, market sentiment turned decidedly dovish," Paton said.

"This is a case of bad news being good news for the common household."

Whatever the driver, he said, bringing forward the prospect of a pause in increases to interest rates allows the markets to breathe, giving regulators and governments time to get a better handle on the true state of our economies.

"... Returning to our central thesis - short term, inflation, long term it's all about productivity and growth," he concluded.