Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

We're paying 30% more: Cboe

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:28PM

As Australia's disruptor stock exchange, formerly known as Chi-X, expands its team under Cboe's ownership, hiring in an extremely tight jobs market remains the largest challenge.

Chi-X had 33 staff in its Sydney office when Cboe took over the company; now it is approaching 55 people and has expanded its office space.

"It's a completely different looking business to 12 months ago," Cboe chief executive Vic Jokovic told Financial Standard.

However, like many other businesses, Cboe Australia has found hiring talent challenging in the current environment.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"The technology space is well bid. In fact, I just came from a lunch with a senior guy at an investment bank, and what he has seen in hiring technology heads is the same as what we have seen," Jokovic said.

"A lot of people talking about 20% to 30% increases in salaries in those areas, which feels about right. [It's what's needed to] attract the right talent, because there is a lot of competition."

Amazingly, through the acquisition Jokovic managed not to lose any staff.

"We have had 100% stability. We've had no one leave, right through that integration. All the staff we've had for the last year and a half have stayed and we have added to the team. We've been flexible, we've had the positive narrative of Cboe coming in and Cboe have been good too," he explained.

"The local team did a good job in making sure the message got across. Cboe have done seven or eight acquisitions in the last two years.... So, I think they've got a pretty good playbook on how to do them."

Jokovic has found that to retain staff and be competitive in attracting staff, flexibility is key. He acknowledges that the pandemic has shifted people's expectations of workplaces - and in a tight jobs market, they are able to demand what they want.

"I think it's important that organisations don't have too complex of arrangements across departments and different parts of the business. Our arrangement currently is three days in the office, two days working from home, with a requirement that all staff are in on Wednesdays, so we get the ability to all meet each other - that's particularly important with so many new people starting," he said.

"The Cboe team in the US is saying, 'if you don't have that flexibility, someone else does'... a lot of employers are saying that ability to work from home a couple of days a week might be worth 10% to 15% in salary. That's how big of a difference that makes to people."

Meanwhile, Cboe Australia's long-term strategy will see the challenger stock exchange take on the ASX - competing for more arms of its business. Jokovic said, long term, Cboe Australia could move into corporate listings, clearing and settlement, options and derivatives. With the backing of an international powerhouse in all those areas, Cboe Australia stands to truly disrupt the ASX's monopoly.

Recent Rainmaker research shows while the ASX still has the vast majority of exchange traded product business, Cboe Australia is making inroads. It increased its market share from 0.6% at the end of 2020 to 3.1% by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the ASX listed 17 new ETPs for an increase of 8%. Cboe Australia launched seven new products, an increase of 58%.

Read more: CboeASXVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pendal rejects Perpetual bid
Fund inflows drop sharply: Calastone
Salter Brothers appoints new investment director
Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows
Australian Ethical, Christian Super explore merger
PIMCO dumps LIT launch
Janus Henderson launches net zero ETF
Nanuk AM lists active ETMF
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
PIMCO preps long-awaited LIT launch

Editor's Choice

New chief executive for SG Hiscock

CHLOE WALKER
Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

3000 advisers left industry last year

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

ANDREW MCKEAN
After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN
After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.