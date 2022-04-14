We're paying 30% more: Cboe

As Australia's disruptor stock exchange, formerly known as Chi-X, expands its team under Cboe's ownership, hiring in an extremely tight jobs market remains the largest challenge.

Chi-X had 33 staff in its Sydney office when Cboe took over the company; now it is approaching 55 people and has expanded its office space.

"It's a completely different looking business to 12 months ago," Cboe chief executive Vic Jokovic told Financial Standard.

However, like many other businesses, Cboe Australia has found hiring talent challenging in the current environment.

"The technology space is well bid. In fact, I just came from a lunch with a senior guy at an investment bank, and what he has seen in hiring technology heads is the same as what we have seen," Jokovic said.

"A lot of people talking about 20% to 30% increases in salaries in those areas, which feels about right. [It's what's needed to] attract the right talent, because there is a lot of competition."

Amazingly, through the acquisition Jokovic managed not to lose any staff.

"We have had 100% stability. We've had no one leave, right through that integration. All the staff we've had for the last year and a half have stayed and we have added to the team. We've been flexible, we've had the positive narrative of Cboe coming in and Cboe have been good too," he explained.

"The local team did a good job in making sure the message got across. Cboe have done seven or eight acquisitions in the last two years.... So, I think they've got a pretty good playbook on how to do them."

Jokovic has found that to retain staff and be competitive in attracting staff, flexibility is key. He acknowledges that the pandemic has shifted people's expectations of workplaces - and in a tight jobs market, they are able to demand what they want.

"I think it's important that organisations don't have too complex of arrangements across departments and different parts of the business. Our arrangement currently is three days in the office, two days working from home, with a requirement that all staff are in on Wednesdays, so we get the ability to all meet each other - that's particularly important with so many new people starting," he said.

"The Cboe team in the US is saying, 'if you don't have that flexibility, someone else does'... a lot of employers are saying that ability to work from home a couple of days a week might be worth 10% to 15% in salary. That's how big of a difference that makes to people."

Meanwhile, Cboe Australia's long-term strategy will see the challenger stock exchange take on the ASX - competing for more arms of its business. Jokovic said, long term, Cboe Australia could move into corporate listings, clearing and settlement, options and derivatives. With the backing of an international powerhouse in all those areas, Cboe Australia stands to truly disrupt the ASX's monopoly.

Recent Rainmaker research shows while the ASX still has the vast majority of exchange traded product business, Cboe Australia is making inroads. It increased its market share from 0.6% at the end of 2020 to 3.1% by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the ASX listed 17 new ETPs for an increase of 8%. Cboe Australia launched seven new products, an increase of 58%.