The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its tenth consecutive rate hike, raising the cash rate by 25bps to 3.60%, however RBA governor Philip Lowe signaled a break could be in sight.

"We are closer to a pause," Lowe said today while speaking at the Financial Review Business Summit.

"It's a matter of logic really - as you increase interest rates higher, you get closer to a point where it is appropriate to stop for a while and just assess the flow of data."

Referencing the slew of interest rate rises handed down by the RBA since last May, Lowe agreed a lot has been done in a short period of time.

He noted: "Before our next board meeting, we will have important data on employment, another monthly inflation indicator, more detail on retail spending and the business survey."

"If collectively they suggest that the right thing is to pause, then we will do that. But if they suggest we need to keep going then we will do that. We have a completely open mind about what happens at the next board meeting."

When questioned on a reasonable timeframe to get inflation back to its 3% target, Lowe commented that if the RBA could achieve that while keeping unemployment below 5%, mid-2025 would be a "fantastic outcome."

"We've discussed the case for being even more aggressive with interest rates and trying to get inflation back to 3% before the end of 2025," he explained.

"It would be possible to do that, but it would mean forgoing many gains within the labor force.

"Our judgment at the moment is the benefit of getting inflation back to 3% around six months earlier at the cost of a lot of job losses isn't worth it."

Nevertheless, he agreed anything extending beyond 2025 would be "too long."

Throughout his address, Lowe highlighted Australia's record-low unemployment rate and said it's a "positive outcome" not mirrored by many other western countries.

However, the tone dropped when he was questioned about upcoming meetings with suicide prevention agencies.

"At yesterday's board meeting, I went through the mail that I've been receiving, and we (the board) discussed in quite a lot of detail the difficulties that many people are obviously facing who borrowed in recent times and are facing big increases in mortgages," he said.

"... We think we can navigate this narrow path and bring inflation down and keep many of the gains in the labour market. But if you don't get inflation down, we will be in all sorts of trouble. So that's a difficult message at an individual level."