Warren Buffett to retire, recommends successor

Berkshire Hathaway chief executive and chair Warren Buffett announced his intention to retire by the end of the year and put forth who he believes will best lead the company.

At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, Buffett made the surprise announcement and recommended that Greg Abel take over his post.

"I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year end. I want to spring that on the directors effectively and that's my recommendation," Buffett said.

However, Buffett flagged that he may still "hang around and could conceivably be useful in a few cases" but Abel will ultimately have the final word in terms of operations, acquisitions and capital deployment and so forth.

"Whatever it might be, I could be helpful, I believe, in certain respects if we ran into periods of great opportunity... I think that Berkshire has a special reputation that when there's times of trouble for the government that we are an asset and not a liability which is a position that's very hard to have, because usually the public and government get very negative on business if there's a time like that. So, I think there might be a time when I'd be hopeful, but Greg would have the ticket," Buffett said.

Abel is the chair and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, joining the group in 2000.

He has served as Berkshire Hathaway's vice chair for non-insurance operations and was appointed to Berkshire's board of directors in 2018.

Back in 2021, Buffett already flagged Abel as his preferred successor. Ajit Jain, who leads Berkshire's insurance business, was also touted as a potential contender.

During the shareholder meeting, Abel said: "As I've said in the past, [I couldn't] be more humbled and honoured obviously to be in this role but to have actually been part of Berkshire now 25-plus years."

"And you find something like Berkshire that's so special, you fall in love with it and it becomes just what you want to do every day and it's just an incredible opportunity..."

Buffett added that he has "no intention - zero - of selling one share of Berkshire Hathaway" and that he "will give it away gradually."

"The decision to keep every share is an economic decision because I think the prospects of Berkshire will be better under Greg's management than mine," he said.

Berkshire Hathaway has 11 directors, two of which are Buffett's children, Howard and Susan Buffet.

Charlie Munger, who was also behind the success of Berkshire Hathaway, passed away in 2023.

Munger joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1975, when Buffett was chair. Munger became vice-chair in 1978.

Over the course of six decades, Buffett and Munger turned the company into a multinational conglomerate worth billions of dollars, with numerous business units.