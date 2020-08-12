Warakirri launches retail funds

Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.

Warakirri is launching a new global emerging markets fund that invests in 20-40 stocks. It is managed by Northcape, whose emerging market strategy has delivered 7.4% p.a. higher than the benchmark from July 2008 to June end.

"We are excited to launch these retail funds with Northcape as the investment manager and Warakirri acting as the exclusive partner in Australia to distribute their equity capabilities to the non-institutional market," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

Enabling access to these funds provides advisers and their clients with access to a quality equities manager with an impressive track record of delivering resilient, solid returns across all of their strategies."

Warakirri will also open its ethical Australian equities fund and the concentrated Australian equities fund to retail investors for the first time in 20 years.

These hold 20 to 40 stocks and are managed by Northcape. They have the added feature of allowing investors to add negative or positive screens from Warakirris' proprietary ethical overlay.

"We have successfully run ethical portfolios for not-for-profit and other wholesale investors since 1993 and are seeing increased demand from advisers and their clients for investments with a focus on ethical and sustainable businesses that exhibit sound environmental, social and governance practices," McKay said.

The minimum investment size is $25,000.