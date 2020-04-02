Warakirri appoints exclusive manager for equities

Warakirri Asset Management has chosen a boutique to manage about $375 million across its equities strategies, as it moves away from multi-manager structure.

Northcape Capital will now manage Warakirri Asset Management's equities strategies ($300 million in Aussie equities, $75 million in international equities) as the sole manager under a new strategic partnership.

The two also have plans to introduce emerging market equities funds. Warrakirri will continue to do the ethical overlays for Australian and global equities offerings.

Their relationship goes back 15 years, when Warakirri first mandated Northcape.

So far, Northcape has been one of managers under the old multi-manager structure. For example, in Australian equities it will now take the cake from five other managers (AllianceBernstein, Cooper Investors, Greencape Capital, Allan Gray, Sterling Equity, Ubique Asset Management).

Warakirri has managed money for institutions including charitable trusts since the 1990s and currently has about $2 billion in assets under management across equities and agricultural assets strategies.

It recently started to build its presence in the retail, family office and high-net-worth channels. All of its equities FUM that Northcape will take over is non-institutional.

"We are excited to announce this partnership and importantly it provides our existing clients with the expertise of one of Australia's leading investment managers," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"Northcape has been the investment manager for part of our multi-manager client offerings for fifteen years and we have seen their investment approach perform through all market cycles. We are delighted to appoint them to solely manage our existing client's investments going forward.

"More broadly, this is an important step to assist in driving our growth ambitions and a key focus of the partnership is to provide new client groups with access to Northcape's capabilities."

Northcape manages about $10 billion in total and the partnership gives it the opportunity to grow beyond its institutional client base.

"This partnership provides an ideal opportunity for us to diversify and grow our business, whilst maintaining our focus on our institutional clients," Northcape managing director Michael Ryan said.

"We were looking for a distribution partner that was aligned to our philosophy of delivering the highest level of service and quality investment outcomes to its clients and are pleased to have Warakirri as our partner as they expand and grow their business."