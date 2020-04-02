NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Warakirri appoints exclusive manager for equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:35PM

Warakirri Asset Management has chosen a boutique to manage about $375 million across its equities strategies, as it moves away from multi-manager structure.

Northcape Capital will now manage Warakirri Asset Management's equities strategies ($300 million in Aussie equities, $75 million in international equities) as the sole manager under a new strategic partnership.

The two also have plans to introduce emerging market equities funds. Warrakirri will continue to do the ethical overlays for Australian and global equities offerings.

Their relationship goes back 15 years, when Warakirri first mandated Northcape.

So far, Northcape has been one of managers under the old multi-manager structure. For example, in Australian equities it will now take the cake from five other managers (AllianceBernstein, Cooper Investors, Greencape Capital, Allan Gray, Sterling Equity, Ubique Asset Management).

Warakirri has managed money for institutions including charitable trusts since the 1990s and currently has about $2 billion in assets under management across equities and agricultural assets strategies.

It recently started to build its presence in the retail, family office and high-net-worth channels. All of its equities FUM that Northcape will take over is non-institutional.

"We are excited to announce this partnership and importantly it provides our existing clients with the expertise of one of Australia's leading investment managers," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"Northcape has been the investment manager for part of our multi-manager client offerings for fifteen years and we have seen their investment approach perform through all market cycles. We are delighted to appoint them to solely manage our existing client's investments going forward.

"More broadly, this is an important step to assist in driving our growth ambitions and a key focus of the partnership is to provide new client groups with access to Northcape's capabilities."

Northcape manages about $10 billion in total and the partnership gives it the opportunity to grow beyond its institutional client base.

"This partnership provides an ideal opportunity for us to diversify and grow our business, whilst maintaining our focus on our institutional clients," Northcape managing director Michael Ryan said.

"We were looking for a distribution partner that was aligned to our philosophy of delivering the highest level of service and quality investment outcomes to its clients and are pleased to have Warakirri as our partner as they expand and grow their business."

Read more: Warakirri Asset ManagementNorthcape Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
Former Arnhem partners join boutiques
Warakirri launches new fund for HNWIs
Warakirri expands investment team
RBC I&TS wins custody, fund admin mandate
Boutique appoints distribution lead
Paradice appoints portfolio manager from Northcape
Funds SA appoints first CIO
Agriculture ripe for institutional picking
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qwjHXXgh