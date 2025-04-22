Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Warakirri adds kiwifruit aggregation to farmland fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 22 APR 2025   12:37PM

Warakirri Asset Management has added a 200-hectare aggregation of three orchards, mainly kiwifruit, with some nashi and corella pears as well as jujubes, to its farmland fund.

The manager paid $33 million for the orchards in the Goulburn Valley region of Victoria, calling the purchase a well-scaled addition that diversifies the farmland fund's portfolio and lifts its return profile.

The orchards will be leased to Seeka Limited, Warakirri's new tenant partner.

The New Zealand listed company, which has been active in Australia since 2015, is the region's largest integrated kiwifruit producer, accounting for around 70% of local output.

The purchase brings the $130 million farmland fund, which is targeting a scale of $500 million, to five assets. The fund launched in April 2021 and secured two foundation assets in the stone-fruit sector a year later, before acquiring two vineyards in December 2022.

Warakirri Farmland Fund portfolio manager Steve Jarrott noted that the Goulburn Valley acquisition added a "prime horticultural asset" in one of Australia's most productive agricultural areas to the fund.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks, meanwhile, said the company's partnership with Warakirri opens several opportunities for future sustainable development in the region.

"Warakirri are a progressive and complementary partner..." Franks said.

Warakirri applies an investment philosophy that views the sustainable and responsible stewardship of agricultural assets as fundamental to maximising value and generating competitive returns.

The farmland fund, it said, will take a balanced consideration to environmental, social, governance, and financial outcomes as part of portfolio construction.

It will specifically exclude assets involving the farming of tobacco, hemp, cannabis, palm oil, planned or historic deforestation, and short-hold farmland strategies.

The fund's indicative portfolio spans a max of sectors, with up to 50% allocated to fruit, including summer fruits, tropical fruits, citrus, pears, olives, apples, avocados, and berries.

It may also allocate up to 50% for nuts such as almonds, macadamias, walnuts, and pistachios.

Further allocations include up to 35% to both wine and table grape vineyards, up to 30% to row crops, and up to 20% to water entitlements.

Read more: Warakirri Asset ManagementMichael FranksSeeka LimitedSteve JarrottWarakirri Farmland Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund adds to Payden & Rygel mandate
Warakirri terminates Flinders fund
GSFM hires retail business head
Funds SA names interim investment chief
Funds SA chief investment officer exits
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange
Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers
Returns from agriculture a perfect storm of demographics, demand
MAX Awards 2023: Nominations open

Editor's Choice

Prime Financial Group buys Lincoln Indicators

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ASX-listed wealth manager is acquiring Lincoln Indicators, expanding its presence in the high-net-worth and self-managed super spaces.

Coller Capital hires from L1 Capital

KARREN VERGARA
Coller Capital appointed a new director for its private wealth team who recently finished up at L1 Capital.

MSCI, Moody's launch private credit risk tool

KARREN VERGARA
MSCI and Moody's Corporation have partnered to launch an offering that assesses risks for private credit investments.

Warakirri adds kiwifruit aggregation to farmland fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Warakirri Asset Management has added a 200-hectare aggregation of three orchards, mainly kiwifruit, with some nashi and corella pears as well as jujubes, to its farmland fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media