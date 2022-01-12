WAM ups PAF takeover bid

WAM Capital has upped its takeover bid for PM Capital's Asian equities strategy, which the latter flags it will accept.

WAM said the $1.149 per share offer for every PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF) share is "compelling" and represents a 3.5% premium to the January 11 closing price. It initially offered to pay $1.147 per PAF share.

PM Capital founder Paul Moore and other associated entities intend to accept the offer.

PAF also recommended shareholders to accept the new offer, which has been extended to February 18.

"The supplementary independent expert's report from Lonergan Edwards & Associates Limited (Independent Expert) has concluded that the WAM offer is fair and reasonable; that consideration has now also improved," PAF told shareholders.

"PAF directors have also noted that they consider the prospects of a superior proposal emerging for PAF shares is now unlikely."

PAF's largest shareholder, the PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF), told the ASX this morning that it accepted all its PAF shares into the WAM offer.

PAF originally intended to merge with PGF. This proposal was rejected by shareholders on 13 December 2021 when it failed to receive the majority 75% of votes.

Only 71% of shareholders cast in favour of merging the two LICs.

WAM said it "looks forward to working with all PAF shareholders to facilitate acceptance of the WAM offer and welcoming them to the WAM register".