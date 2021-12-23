NEWS
Investment

WAM to acquire two LICs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 DEC 2021   1:14PM

WAM Capital will acquire two other listed investment companies in a bid to take its market capitalisation to $2.3 billion.

Westoz Investment Company (ASX: WIC) and Ozgrowth (ASX: OZG) have entered into an agreement with WAM to merge under separate transactions.

WAM is proposing to acquire 100% of the shares in Westoz and Ozgrowth that it does not currently own through a scheme of arrangement with each LIC.

The transaction will cost WAM about $271.5 million to acquire $301.2 million of underlying assets.

OZG is an actively managed portfolio of small-cap ASX-listed and unlisted investments, returning 10.7% since its 2008 inception. Westoz Funds Management is the fund manager, which is owned by Euroz Hartleys Group.

WIC has the same management structure, but invests in small to mid-cap ASX listed stocks. It has returned 12.9% p.a. since inception in 2005.

WAM chair Geoff Wilson said the growth of the LIC sector through corporate activity has strengthened the industry, creating economies of scale, providing opportunities for smaller players to grow and delivering liquidity to investors.

"Through internal industry consolidation and external opportunities over the past 12 months, WAM Capital has increased its underlying net assets by more than $360 million," he said.

Westoz and Ozgrowth shareholders will be able to vote on the mergers on 4 April 2022.

Read more: WAM CapitalOzgrowthWestoz Investment CompanyEuroz Hartleys GroupGeoff WilsonWestoz Funds Management
