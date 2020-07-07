NEWS
WAM makes replacement bid for Keybridge
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:12PM

Despite ongoing legal action between the pair, WAM Active has made an official replacement bid to acquire Keybridge Capital shares at an offer price of 6.9 cents per share.

The new offer is higher than the previous offer of 6.5 cents per share, made in April 2020.

WAM Active chair Geoff Wilson said the new offer price should be compelling to Keybridge investors given it has historically traded at a discount to its net tangible asset (NTA) backing.

"Over the three-year period from 31 July 2016 to 30 June 2019, KBC shares have, on average, traded at a 30% discount to KBC's prevailing NTA over that period," Wilson said in a letter to Keybridge shareholders.

"In addition to providing KBC shareholders with the ability to exit their investment at a premium to NTA, the cash offer provides certainty of value for KBC shareholders.  Certainty of value is attractive when considered in the context of the significant risks and uncertainties of remaining KBC shareholders."

Wilson goes on to say Keybridge shareholders are faced with a number of risks including the continued erosion of shareholder value, excessive operating expenses, significant corporate governance issues, the company's board composition and lack of liquidity.

"For these reasons, the WAM Active directors believe the offer represents an attractive opportunity for KBC shareholders to realise their investment in KBC for cash at a premium of approximately 29% to the last NTA disclosed by KBC," Wilson said.

The updated offer comes after Keybridge launched legal proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court alleging WAM Active improperly transferred over 16 million Keybridge shares from 96 Shareholders.

Additionally, Keybridge alleged WAM Active processed the shares in a bid to control the company after its failed takeover bids.

Keybridge chief executive Nicholas Bolton asked the court for the shares to be vested with ASIC for sale and WAM pay Keybridge's costs associated with the matter.

Bolton also requested the court to order a declaration that WAM breached the Corporations Act and that the transfer of the shares is void.

The filing requested that WAM Active be banned from disposing of or transferring any of the processed shares and that neither WAM nor any of its associates be allowed to acquire the shares from ASIC pursuant to the sale.

WAM responded to the allegations, noting the investment manager has already made two failed attempts to obtain order of that kind.

