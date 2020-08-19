NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
WAM makes proposition plans public
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:45PM

Wilson Asset Management has made public its bid to manage listed investment company Contango Income Generator (ASX: CIE), after the investment manager failed to respond to WAM's initial proposal.

It comes after the manager of the fund, Contango Asset Management, gave notice to shareholders that it was considering the fund shift from its Australian mid-cap equities strategy to instead be managed by a California-based global and emerging markets equities manager, WCM Investment Management.

Contango AM is run by Martin Switzer, the son of Australian financial commentator Peter Switzer. The fund has approximately 5000 total shareholders, the majority of which are retail investors. As of May 31, the fund had $78.71 million in assets under management.

In addition to the strategy shift, CIE opened a share purchase plan to retail investors in the hopes of raising $20 million. The shares were offered at 62.5 cents per share.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

WAM chair and chief investment officer Geoff Wilson told Financial Standard the directors of the listed company had failed to do the right thing by investors.

"We believe in treating all shareholders fairly, which unfortunately the current Contango Income Generator board of directors has failed to do," he said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The placement at a 14.9% discount to NTA destroys value for shareholders who do not participate."

In the past year, the CIE has recorded a NTA return of -20.75% and a total return of -16.51% (as of 30 June 2020). Over a six month period, the fund has recorded a NTA return of -20.6 with a total return of -18.5%.

Long-term results for the fund don't fare any better, with the fund reporting a NTA return of -10.57% and a total return of -4.44% on an annualised basis over the past three years. Since its inception on 13 August 2015, the fund has recorded an annualised NTA return of -5.99% and a total return of -0.27%.

"Our proposal is to reposition CIE following a history of poor performance for shareholders," Wilson said.

"The current boards proposal to appointment an unproven manager of LICs is flawed and on unfavourable terms for the company."

WAM has a 14.3% stake in CIE at present, with Wilson slamming its current board for the company's poor performance and "their appalling decisions".

"We believe our proposal to welcome CIE into the stable of Wilson Asset Management LICs, reposition its investment focus towards investing in the highest quality Australian companies, and offer more favourable terms, such as a significantly lower management fee and the requirement to recoup any prior underperformance before the payment of future performance fees, is superior than that endorsed by the CIE board of directors with the WCM proposal," he said.

"We look forward to our fellow CIE shareholders having their say and voting for our proposal and changing the board."

Read more: CIEWilson Asset ManagementContango Asset ManagementContango Income Generator ASXGeoff WilsonMartin SwitzerWCM Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Contango dumps investment strategy, opens raise
No returns in sight for AAP investors
WAM makes alternatives play
WAM makes replacement bid for Keybridge
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
Keybridge takes WAM to court
Small caps soar amid accelerated revolution
Plan for the worst, hope for the best
K2 appoints head of research
Charlie Aitken resigns from Contango
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PIrMLPDf