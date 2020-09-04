NEWS
Investment
WAM makes LIC takeover bid
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 SEP 2020   12:16PM

Wilson Asset Management has made an off-market takeover bid for geared listed investment company Concentrated Leaders Fund (CLF) as a result of its ongoing poor performance and management woes.

WAM is offering shareholders two of its shares for 3.7 CLF shares, representing a 15.2% premium to CLF's share price on September 2 and a 7.6% premium to its reported pre-tax net tangible assets at July 31.

CLF shares have consistently traded at a discount to its pre-tax net tangible assets with the average discount over the last 12 months at 8.1%.

Prior to this and in light of the appointment of David Sokulsky as chief executive and chief investment officer in 2018, CLF traded at a discount of 6.7%.

Interestingly, CLF externalised its investment management agreement to Carrara Investment Management, controlled by Sokulsky, on July 1 which saw the average share price discount to pre-tax NTA jump to 12.7%.

WAM slammed CLF's poor governance saying Carrara's appointment as manager went ahead without shareholder approval and is an unauthorised extension of Sokulsky's appointment.

After the externalisation of the investment management arrangement, CLF chose to reduce its size by 12.8% through a special dividend payment leading to the potential increase in risk and volatility due to reduced cash and liquidity.

WAM chair Geoff Wilson said: "Reducing CLF's capital so soon after appointment the new CLF manager represents a clear lack of faith by the CLF board in the new CLF manager, who was appointed to manage and grow CLF's assets only seven weeks earlier."

CLF told its shareholders to take no action in relation to the "unsolicited" takeover offer until the board has had a change to consider it.

The CLF board said it will advise shareholders of its recommended in CLF's target statement which is to be released in due course.

Read more: Concentrated Leaders FundWilson Asset ManagementDavid SokulskyCarrara Investment ManagementGeoff Wilson
