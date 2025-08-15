Newspaper icon
WAM eyes Platinum LIC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 AUG 2025   12:36PM

Wilson Asset Management (WAM) is making a play to be the investment manager of a Platinum Asset Management listed investment company, offering a non-binding, indicative proposal.

WAM is proposing to take over the investment management function of ASX-listed Platinum Capital (PMC). However, L1 Capital, which has just signed a merger implementation deed with Platinum Asset Management, also put its hat in the ring to manage PMC's portfolio using L1 Capital's Global Long Short Investment strategy (GLSF).

Under its new management, WAM plans to manage PMC's investment portfolio using the strategy used by WAM Global, also an ASX-listed LIC under WGB. This includes research-driven and market-driven investment processes, with the investment strategy of the company to have a focus on mid- large- and mega-cap companies in global markets.

"The management fee and performance fee of the company under the new management agreement would be the same as the existing agreement with Platinum. Wilson Asset Management would also honour the recoupment of the aggregate underperformance of the Company in relation to the performance fee calculation," WAM said.

"There is no certainty that the Wilson Indicative Proposal will result in a binding transaction. Any change to the Company's investment manager would be subject to shareholder approval."

WGB is an actively managed diversified portfolio of undervalued international growth companies that seeks market mispricing opportunities.

In the 2025 financial year, WGB's assets rose 19.4%, outperforming the MSCI World Index (AUD) which rose 18.5%.

PMC said its board is "currently taking steps to call the extraordinary general meeting requisitioned by L1 Capital under s249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)."

"The director candidates nominated by L1 Capital as well as the Wilson director candidates will be put forward for election at this meeting. The board in place following this meeting will assess the indicative proposals received from L1 Capital and Wilson Asset Management."

The three new director candidates WAM is putting forth are Richard Caldwell, Julian Martin and Geoff Wilson.

More broadly, Platinum Asset Management's board has unanimously recommended merging with L1 Capital.

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler said the combined entity will have greater asset class and client diversity, facilitating cross-selling and customer retention.

"This should help stabilise funds under management and improve earnings, mainly from cross-selling L1's product set to Platinum clients," he said.

Under the proposed merger, L1 shareholders would own around 74% of the combined entity, with existing Platinum shareholders retaining around 26%.

"The merger injects new life into Platinum (ASX: PTM), helping to arrest the organic decline of its business by merging with another asset manager that has better-performing products experiencing inflows. It also potentially unlocks value by eliminating duplicate costs," he said.

Note: This story was updated at 1.50pm.

