Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Wages grow 3.5% for the year

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   2:48PM

The Wage Price Index rose 0.8% in the September quarter and 3.5% for the year, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said this was the first time annual wage growth had fallen below 4% since the June 2023 quarter.

Commonwealth Bank senior economist Stephen Wu said the reading was softer than what the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was expecting.

"The big drop in the annual rate was expected. It reflected a much smaller lift in award wages this financial year," Wu said.

The ABS data revealed around 45% of jobs saw a wage change in the September quarter, down slightly (46%) from the same time last year.

The average size of the hourly wage change was lower (up 3.7%) compared to the same period in 2023 (up 5.4%).

"Wage rises for many jobs can be directly or indirectly linked to the outcomes of the Fair Work Commission Annual Wage Review decision," Marquardt said.

"The latest decision of a 3.75% wage increase paid from 1 July 2024 was lower than the September quarter 2023 increase of 5.75%. It was also lower than the Commission's September quarter 2022 awarded increase of between 4.6% and 5.2%."

Seasonally adjusted, annual public sector wage growth was higher than private sector growth for the first time since the December quarter 2020.

"Annual growth in the private sector was 3.5% in the September quarter 2024. This is the lowest private sector annual growth rate since the September quarter 2022," Marquardt said.

The largest industry contributors to quarterly wage growth were healthcare and social assistance (up 1.7%); retail trade (up 2.1%); and administrative and support services (up 2.1%).

Wu said the takeaway from the data was that there may be more spare capacity in the labour market than the jobs-related data suggests.

"The current 4.1% unemployment rate is at low levels and the number of job vacancies remains elevated. Surveyed measures have also seen a recent uptick in the share of firms indicating that labour is a constraint on production," Wu said.

"And the RBA governor noted at her November press conference there are some signs the easing in the labour market might have 'stabilised a bit'."

Read more: ABSAustralian Bureau of StatisticsWage Price IndexStephen WuMichelle MarquardtFair Work CommissionCommonwealth BankReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inflation falls within RBA's target range
IMF issues stark inflation warning for Australia
Commonwealth Bank finally relents on interest rate call
Size of super industry on ASIC's radar
Property 'well-placed' for growth: Knight Frank
Australian economy 'fundamentally sound': CBA
LGT Crestone takes over remainder of Commonwealth Bank's advice business
RBA seeks input on CBDC research project
Fed cuts rates as Powell is questioned on Trump win
Interest rates to remain on hold for some time

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach