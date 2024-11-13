Wages grow 3.5% for the year

The Wage Price Index rose 0.8% in the September quarter and 3.5% for the year, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said this was the first time annual wage growth had fallen below 4% since the June 2023 quarter.

Commonwealth Bank senior economist Stephen Wu said the reading was softer than what the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was expecting.

"The big drop in the annual rate was expected. It reflected a much smaller lift in award wages this financial year," Wu said.

The ABS data revealed around 45% of jobs saw a wage change in the September quarter, down slightly (46%) from the same time last year.

The average size of the hourly wage change was lower (up 3.7%) compared to the same period in 2023 (up 5.4%).

"Wage rises for many jobs can be directly or indirectly linked to the outcomes of the Fair Work Commission Annual Wage Review decision," Marquardt said.

"The latest decision of a 3.75% wage increase paid from 1 July 2024 was lower than the September quarter 2023 increase of 5.75%. It was also lower than the Commission's September quarter 2022 awarded increase of between 4.6% and 5.2%."

Seasonally adjusted, annual public sector wage growth was higher than private sector growth for the first time since the December quarter 2020.

"Annual growth in the private sector was 3.5% in the September quarter 2024. This is the lowest private sector annual growth rate since the September quarter 2022," Marquardt said.

The largest industry contributors to quarterly wage growth were healthcare and social assistance (up 1.7%); retail trade (up 2.1%); and administrative and support services (up 2.1%).

Wu said the takeaway from the data was that there may be more spare capacity in the labour market than the jobs-related data suggests.

"The current 4.1% unemployment rate is at low levels and the number of job vacancies remains elevated. Surveyed measures have also seen a recent uptick in the share of firms indicating that labour is a constraint on production," Wu said.

"And the RBA governor noted at her November press conference there are some signs the easing in the labour market might have 'stabilised a bit'."