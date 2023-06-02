Wage increases to offset more rate hikes: Experts

The Fair Work Commission lifted Australia's minimum and award wages by 5.75% to alleviate incomes eroded by inflation, but experts say the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) won't be backing off anytime soon.

Speaking this morning, Fair Work Commission President Adam Hatcher said the current combination of economic circumstances presented a particular challenge for this year's review.

"In our consideration, we have placed significant weight on the impact of the current rate of inflation, on the modern award for light employees, especially the low paid, to meet their basic financial needs," he said.

"We have also had regard to the need to avoid entrenching high inflation expectations by taking a perceived wage indexation approach and also the recent weak performance in productivity growth."

The decision came in under the forecasted 7%, however will still add pressure to the current environment.

"It's not the number some might have feared, but then it's bigger than last year's increases which were 5.2% for the minimum and 4.6% for the award," AMP chief economist Shane Oliver told Financial Standard.

"Our rough calculation is that it adds about 1.25% to wages growth compared to what we had over the last year, so it does add to wage pressure and that along with other things could tip us over the 4% comfort level that the Reserve Bank often refers to."

Oliver said the RBA won't have alarm bells going off at present but will still have concerns.

"When you put that together with other indicators of strengthening wages growth, and the CPI coming in higher than expected on Wednesday, we have decided to pencil in one more rate hike," he said.

"We think we will probably get one more, most likely in July but you can't rule out next week; there is a high risk it could come next week."

HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham agreed with Oliver's point.

"The decision presents upside risk to the outlook for wages growth, which, in turn, may slow the pace of the decline in inflation," he said.

"It makes it less likely that the RBA will be cutting its cash rate any time soon and increases the risk that there may be more hikes needed."

Although the decision will aid Australia's lowest-paying workers, it will add more pressure to some of their employers.

ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said the lift is a "blow" to small businesses.

"Today's decision will come as a hammer blow for the 260,000 small and family-owned businesses who pay minimum and award wages," he said.

"The Fair Work Commission has made a dangerous choice to chase after the supply-side inflation shock that we are experiencing. An arbitrary increase of this magnitude consigns Australia to high inflation, mounting interest rates and fewer jobs."

Oliver agreed it makes life tough for small businesses.

"Small businesses that have been seeing big cost pressures it sort of just adds that pressure for them," he said.

"I would have preferred a situation where we would do something like the Accord did 40 years ago, where the government went to the union movement said, 'if you for go an extra wage rise, we will provide help to low- and middle-income earners."