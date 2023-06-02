Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Wage increases to offset more rate hikes: Experts

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:58PM

The Fair Work Commission lifted Australia's minimum and award wages by 5.75% to alleviate incomes eroded by inflation, but experts say the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) won't be backing off anytime soon.

Speaking this morning, Fair Work Commission President Adam Hatcher said the current combination of economic circumstances presented a particular challenge for this year's review.

"In our consideration, we have placed significant weight on the impact of the current rate of inflation, on the modern award for light employees, especially the low paid, to meet their basic financial needs," he said.

"We have also had regard to the need to avoid entrenching high inflation expectations by taking a perceived wage indexation approach and also the recent weak performance in productivity growth."

The decision came in under the forecasted 7%, however will still add pressure to the current environment.

"It's not the number some might have feared, but then it's bigger than last year's increases which were 5.2% for the minimum and 4.6% for the award," AMP chief economist Shane Oliver told Financial Standard.

"Our rough calculation is that it adds about 1.25% to wages growth compared to what we had over the last year, so it does add to wage pressure and that along with other things could tip us over the 4% comfort level that the Reserve Bank often refers to."

Oliver said the RBA won't have alarm bells going off at present but will still have concerns.

"When you put that together with other indicators of strengthening wages growth, and the CPI coming in higher than expected on Wednesday, we have decided to pencil in one more rate hike," he said.

"We think we will probably get one more, most likely in July but you can't rule out next week; there is a high risk it could come next week."

HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham agreed with Oliver's point.

"The decision presents upside risk to the outlook for wages growth, which, in turn, may slow the pace of the decline in inflation," he said.

"It makes it less likely that the RBA will be cutting its cash rate any time soon and increases the risk that there may be more hikes needed."

Although the decision will aid Australia's lowest-paying workers, it will add more pressure to some of their employers.

ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said the lift is a "blow" to small businesses.

"Today's decision will come as a hammer blow for the 260,000 small and family-owned businesses who pay minimum and award wages," he said.

"The Fair Work Commission has made a dangerous choice to chase after the supply-side inflation shock that we are experiencing. An arbitrary increase of this magnitude consigns Australia to high inflation, mounting interest rates and fewer jobs."

Oliver agreed it makes life tough for small businesses.

"Small businesses that have been seeing big cost pressures it sort of just adds that pressure for them," he said.

"I would have preferred a situation where we would do something like the Accord did 40 years ago, where the government went to the union movement said, 'if you for go an extra wage rise, we will provide help to low- and middle-income earners."

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaShane OliverFair Work Commission President Adam HatcherAccordAndrew McKellarPaul Bloxham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk of recession growing: Podcast
Inflation rises to 6.8%
It's painful, but it's working: Lowe
Fitch gives Labor budget AAA rating
Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA
abrdn chief economist rejoins Reserve Bank
Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast
Australia-UK FTA a boon for local business
Reserve Bank raises cash rate to 3.85%
RBA verdict on knife edge: Economists split

Editor's Choice

Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Spaceship is the first superannuation fund to be slapped with stop orders, which have also been applied to its Voyager Funds series.

CareSuper, Spirit Super charge ahead with $50bn merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered into a binding agreement to merge, set to finalise by late 2024.

Frontier overhauls research function

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors is restructuring its research team in a way that will see Andrew Kemp become head of defensive assets and private markets.

Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole

CHLOE WALKER
Speaking at a standing committee this morning, deputy chair Margaret Cole noted that the heatmaps and performance tests have created a more efficient and transparent superannuation system that will ultimately drive more consolidation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.