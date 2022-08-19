WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples

Long-anticipated superannuation laws that allow de facto couples to split their super assets in the event of a relationship breakdown have finally passed in Western Australia.

The Western Australia government said the new reform will mean the more than 200,000 Western Australians in de facto relationships will no longer be disadvantaged regarding the splitting of super assets.

Previously, in all states and territories in Australia except Western Australia, super assets could be split so that one party didn't leave the relationship with substantially more super than the other.

In Western Australia, only married couples who'd separated were able to split their super.

Doray Legal Family Lawyers explained, under the Family Law Act 1975, super was treated as property in Western Australia. However, super was treated differently to other types of property because it's held in a trust.

Further, under the Family Court Act 1997 (WA) which applies to separated de facto couples, super can only be considered a financial resource and can't be included in a pool of assets to be divided.

Fortunately, the new reform will bring Western Australia in line with the rest of Australia, ensuring that de facto couples are longer discriminated against.

Commenting, Western Australia attorney general John Quigley said: "WA has finally joined all other Australian jurisdictions in allowing separating de facto couples to split what is often their largest asset - superannuation."

"For too long outdated arrangements meant de facto partners in WA could not split their superannuation in the event of a separation.

"Instead, each partner walked away with their individual superannuation account balance - no matter how disproportionate they were - leaving women overwhelmingly disadvantaged.

"This often created severe injustices where there were not enough other assets to help make a fair division of property between the splitting de facto partners."