Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   12:15PM

Long-anticipated superannuation laws that allow de facto couples to split their super assets in the event of a relationship breakdown have finally passed in Western Australia.

The Western Australia government said the new reform will mean the more than 200,000 Western Australians in de facto relationships will no longer be disadvantaged regarding the splitting of super assets.

Previously, in all states and territories in Australia except Western Australia, super assets could be split so that one party didn't leave the relationship with substantially more super than the other.

In Western Australia, only married couples who'd separated were able to split their super.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Doray Legal Family Lawyers explained, under the Family Law Act 1975, super was treated as property in Western Australia. However, super was treated differently to other types of property because it's held in a trust.

Further, under the Family Court Act 1997 (WA) which applies to separated de facto couples, super can only be considered a financial resource and can't be included in a pool of assets to be divided.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Fortunately, the new reform will bring Western Australia in line with the rest of Australia, ensuring that de facto couples are longer discriminated against.

Commenting, Western Australia attorney general John Quigley said: "WA has finally joined all other Australian jurisdictions in allowing separating de facto couples to split what is often their largest asset - superannuation."

"For too long outdated arrangements meant de facto partners in WA could not split their superannuation in the event of a separation.

"Instead, each partner walked away with their individual superannuation account balance - no matter how disproportionate they were - leaving women overwhelmingly disadvantaged.

"This often created severe injustices where there were not enough other assets to help make a fair division of property between the splitting de facto partners."

Read more: Western AustraliaSuperannuationDoray Legal Family LawyersFamily Court ActFamily Law ActJohn QuigleySuper splitting
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How super should be using technology: KPMG
Financial product registrations up 30%
FSC analyses super, advice developments
KPMG spotlights super's biggest challenges
Young Australians more 'super savvy': Equip
Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres
Apollo secures Hostplus mandate
Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft
Mutual sector overcomes pandemic headwinds
Ord Minnett announces Perth office launch

Editor's Choice

Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
Insignia Financial has responded to media speculation that it's in discussions with Equity Trustees (EQT) over the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business.

AustralianSuper grows New York team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:22AM
As it looks to increase its exposure to US markets, AustralianSuper has made a raft of appointments to its New York based investment team and relocated its head of private equity.

WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
Long-anticipated superannuation laws that allow de facto couples to split their super assets in the event of a relationship breakdown have finally passed in Western Australia.

NGS Super bolsters investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:21PM
NGS Super has made two new hires to strengthen its capabilities in international and Australian equities, as the fund works toward a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2030.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.