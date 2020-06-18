Volatility wreaks havoc with heat map measures

With market volatility rife over recent months, new analysis shows the relationship between risk and return has practically vanished, leaving many funds exposed to APRA's MySuper heat map investment performance measure.

New analysis prepared by Frontier Advisors principal consultant David Carruthers reveals the basis for investment performance indicators in APRA's MySuper heat map has largely disappeared thanks to the volatility imposed on financial markets by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontier Advisors' analysis points out the three year performance to 30 June 2019 of each MySuper fund showed strong, positive correlations between the growth/defensive ratios of funds and their returns.

When the heat maps were released late last year, funds underperforming according to that metric were slapped with a yellow or red rating by APRA.

But when examined to 31 March 2020, the three-year performance of MySuper funds are no longer typified by a risk/return correlation. Further, funds are "scattered around the median" Frontier said, "with several outperformers having lost their preferred status and now finding themselves in yellow and red territory".

As a result, the firm said almost one in five funds changed their status as an under or overperformer during the period of volatility, highlighting the difficulty in assessing funds based on one risk measure.

"Being higher or lower risk is neither a sign of a good or bad fund," Carruthers said.

"It may well be an explicit decision taken to suit the demographic profile of the fund's membership. Of course, there will often be consistent underperformers but it is difficult, and potentially dangerous, to assess funds on single perspectives of risk.

The Frontier consultant said the firm's analysis shows standard deviation was a "considerably better" predictor of a fund's outcome in the March quarter than its growth ratio.

"Superannuation fund members who have been monitoring the heat map rankings of their fund, especially following the recent volatility, might well be confused to see such a quick change in APRA's assessment," Carruthers said.

Frontier said its research shows that across 10 years of analysis just a small number of funds have outperformed during both up and down markets, however no fund has done so across both conditions on a consistent basis.