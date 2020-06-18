NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Volatility wreaks havoc with heat map measures
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   12:44PM

With market volatility rife over recent months, new analysis shows the relationship between risk and return has practically vanished, leaving many funds exposed to APRA's MySuper heat map investment performance measure.

New analysis prepared by Frontier Advisors principal consultant David Carruthers reveals the basis for investment performance indicators in APRA's MySuper heat map has largely disappeared thanks to the volatility imposed on financial markets by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontier Advisors' analysis points out the three year performance to 30 June 2019 of each MySuper fund showed strong, positive correlations between the growth/defensive ratios of funds and their returns.

When the heat maps were released late last year, funds underperforming according to that metric were slapped with a yellow or red rating by APRA.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

But when examined to 31 March 2020, the three-year performance of MySuper funds are no longer typified by a risk/return correlation. Further, funds are "scattered around the median" Frontier said, "with several outperformers having lost their preferred status and now finding themselves in yellow and red territory".

As a result, the firm said almost one in five funds changed their status as an under or overperformer during the period of volatility, highlighting the difficulty in assessing funds based on one risk measure.

"Being higher or lower risk is neither a sign of a good or bad fund," Carruthers said.

"It may well be an explicit decision taken to suit the demographic profile of the fund's membership. Of course, there will often be consistent underperformers but it is difficult, and potentially dangerous, to assess funds on single perspectives of risk.

The Frontier consultant said the firm's analysis shows standard deviation was a "considerably better" predictor of a fund's outcome in the March quarter than its growth ratio.

"Superannuation fund members who have been monitoring the heat map rankings of their fund, especially following the recent volatility, might well be confused to see such a quick change in APRA's assessment," Carruthers said.

Frontier said its research shows that across 10 years of analysis just a small number of funds have outperformed during both up and down markets, however no fund has done so across both conditions on a consistent basis.

Read more: APRAMySuperFrontier AdvisorsDavid Carruthers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA quashes super liquidity concerns
Asgard, Future Super shamed on ERS
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
APRA pushes for super fund consolidation
APRA hands reins to ASIC in AUSTRAC case
APRA ditches property revaluation requirement
Industry funds continue risk-adjusted domination
Raiz Super bleeds red
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WYKHA2Vp