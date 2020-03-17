NEWS
Superannuation
Volatility hits super funds
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   12:32PM

The current volatility of global financial markets is taking its toll on some of Australia's largest superannuation funds.

Latest Rainmaker analysis of superannuation returns and unit pricing shows Australia's large superannuation funds aren't immune to the latest wave of tough market results, with a string of top performing funds all taking a hit of some kind to their recent performance.

According to AustralianSuper's cumulative return data, the fund's balanced option returned a result of approximately -13.3% over the period between February 20 - when the market peaked - and March 12, when the ASX200 closed at 5304.

Over that time the Australian share ASX 200 index dropped by 25.9% and the fund's Australian Share option returned -22.8%.

First State Super's balanced growth option lost around 8.7%, while QSuper's balanced option fared slightly better, losing about 7.2% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Colonial First State's FirstChoice Wholesale Balanced option lost 16.7%, while its FirstChoice Wholesale Australian Shares fund outperformed the market, returning -25.5% over the period.

Rainmaker head of superannuation research Jason Ross said the results might reflect AustralianSuper's active investment approach.

"The latest results show that from the top of the market on February 20, balanced funds have fallen between 7% and 13%," Ross said.

"Some Australian equities funds have fared better than others."

Ross pointed out CFS' results were based on the wealth manager's latest unit pricing, which does not include administration fees, while AustralianSuper's results are based on cumulative returns, which is only an indication of returns, pointing out individual returns may vary.

However it isn't all good news for CFS members. Those invested in the firm's FirstChoice Wholesale Geared Australian Shares and Global Shares options are doing it tough, just months after some of Colonial's geared options recorded impressive returns for the 12 months to November 2019.

Earlier this year, Financial Standard revealed CFS' options took out the first eight positions in the top 10 geared retirement and superannuation funds for the 12 months to November 2019, as a bull run in financial markets and some fortunate timing propelled funds with additional financial exposure to the top of the performance tables.

At the time, CFS' FirstChoice Wholesale Pension Geared Share option achieved a 68.6% net return over the period, while its Colonial First State Wholesale Geared Global Property Securities option registered a 69.55% return over the 12 months to 31 December 2019.

CFS general manager, investment Scott Tully told Financial Standard the combination of the firm's five active fund managers had helped its Australian share option perform slightly better than the market overall, but pointed out members would still see a decline in the value of their investments thanks to the "extraordinary volatility" underway.

"We ask our members to remember and consider their long term investment objectives before making decisions to change their investments," Tully said.

"It has been a short period of extreme dislocation however it's important to remember that superannuation is a long term investment.  Markets have historically experienced substantial declines but history tells us that markets come back once events move on.

"Markets have provided very strong returns to superannuation members over the last decade. It is important to keep the recent declines in perspective and realise that long term outcomes have been good to members."

Also responding to enquiries, AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney told Financial Standard it is important for fund members to keep in mind that superannuation is long-term investment.

"When people see their super balance fluctuate, it can tempt them to change investment options," Delaney said.

"What is important is to stay focused on the long-term. If you're investing for the long-term, you're going to have events like the one we are experiencing now, but the long-term smooths things out, and that enables you to build long-term savings."

Delaney added that even members who are close to retirement should consider that their investment horizon might be quite long, pointing out it could stretch from anywhere between 20 to 30 years. As such, he said investors should remember that a diversified superannuation investment would work to protect them from market shocks.

"Diversification in super also matters. The purpose of diversification is really to smooth out the volatility, the ups and downs of the markets. The idea being that, when something goes up, another thing may go down, and offset each other partially," he said.

"That idea of having a superannuation option where you've got property, and infrastructure, and bonds, and corporate debt, and shares, and overseas shares, and technology stocks for example, gives members a fairly wide exposure, without betting everything on the one asset class."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article included incorrect returns for AustralianSuper's balanced and Australian share options. Financial Standard and Rainmaker Information apologise unreservedly to AustralianSuper and our readers for this error.

