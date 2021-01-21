Volatility ahead for Magellan shareholders: Morgan Stanley

Magellan Financial Group's shares could be more volatile in the years ahead versus its 31% earnings in CAGR over the past three years as it diversifies its business, according to Morgan Stanley.

Magellan Financial Group in September 2020 took a 40% economic stake in Barrenjoey Capital, and since then has made principal investments in Finclear and Guzman y Gomez.

Morgan Stanley yesterday said while Magellan has a strong track record in listed equities and hence, "solid prospects for success" with the principal investments, building them into smooth earnings still may take five to ten years.

"MFG is a high-ROE and high-multiple fund manager and is expanding into unlisted principal investments and investment banking, which are lower-multiple businesses. This makes MFG more diverse, a strategy that MQG has successfully used," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Andrei Stadnik said in a January 20 note.

"But we note MQG started in lower-multiple investment banking and moved into higher-multiple alternative asset management. We also think the combination of supporting growth in Barrenjoey (likely to deliver start-up losses) and at the same time launching into unlisted principal investments adds to MFG's complexity and could increase earnings volatility."

It also noted Magellan's narrow selection of strategies, recent underperformance, and the six-month plus delay in the retirement strategy.

Morgan Stanley revised down its NPAT for Magellan by 7% for FY21 and 5% for FY22.

Its price target for MFG shares was cut 14% to $41.20.