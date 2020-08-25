NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Vision Super revises investment strategy
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:25AM

Vision Super has revised its investment strategy as a result of significant changes in the economic and fixed interest environment.

The $10 billion super fund said it reviews its investment strategy annually and changes have been made this year to adjust for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The global economy is experiencing one of its sharpest slowdowns in history and the dampening of consumer demand is not expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels for some time," the fund said.

"This has driven interest rates to historic lows and they are expected to stay that way for years. This has in turn had an impact on the expected returns and risks for bonds, and as such any investment options that contain a high proportion of bonds."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

For Vision Super, the effected options are the conservative, balanced and diversified bonds options.

It said changes have been made to some of its pre-mixed investment options as a result of lower long-term financial market return forecasts.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

It has also introduced some investment objectives to allow for historically low interest rates.

For accumulation and NCAP members, Vision's conservative and balanced options will have a new objective of CPI + 1.5% down from CPI + 2.5%.

For pension members in a conservative option, the objective has been changed to CPI + 2%, down from CPI +3.5%.  For the balanced option, the objective has been scaled down said CPI + 4% to CPI + 3.25%.

"Our objectives are set so we have a greater than 50% probability of meeting them under our modelling assumptions, but please understand that investment objectives are not forecasting or predictions,' the fund said.

"They simply represent a benchmark against which the trustee monitors performance."

Vision also changed its strategic asset allocations (SAA) for some of its premixed options, particularly the conservative and balanced SAA.

Vision said this was done to better meet the new objectives and maintain a low probability of negative returns.

"We've also introduced gold as a new asset class for some of our premixed investment options. Gold may be a valuable source of diversification and provide some downside protection during market downtrends and in circumstances when currencies are depreciating," Vision said.

"Historically there have been very long periods where there has been little return from holding gold, and we're not intending to hold as a constant allocation. However, there will be times where it may make sense to include a gold allocation as one of the tools in our asset allocation toolkit."

Vision said it has added a SAA range with a zero-target allocation to gold for some of its premixed options.

For its conservative options Vision will reduce its holding in Australian equities (from 11% to 6%), international equities (from 13% to 8%) and diversified bonds (from 26% to 15%).

It will increase its SAA in infrastructure (from 8% to 10%), property (from 8% to 10%), alternative debt (from 14% to 15%) and cash (from 20% to 36%).

Similarly in its balanced option, Vision will reduce its holding in Australian equities (from 20% to 15%), international equities (from 24% to 20%) and diversified bonds (from 20% to 15%).

It will also increase SAA in infrastructure (from 9% to 10%), property (rom 9% to 10%), alternative debt (from 13% to 15%) and cash (from 5% to 15%).

Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch told Financial Standard the fund focused on what it could do to combat super low interest rates.

"When Vision Super reviewed our strategy this year we took into account the extremely low rates of interest around the world," Wyrsch said.

"Low rates mean that returns for fixed interest look like they will continue to be very low, even out to 10 and 20 years.  So the possibility of getting a negative return has increased significantly and expected returns have dropped for options with a significant weighting to fixed interest."

He said Vision Super has adapted by reducing its allocations to fixed interest and reduced expectations for returns from its more defensive options and increased expectations of negative returns.

"In our view, the massive increase in debt levels in response to the pandemic increases the likelihood of more inflation in the medium to long term, which would be detrimental for bond returns," Wyrsch said.

"Finding assets for defensive roles in portfolios is more difficult currently because of full pricing. Vision Super is exploring diversifying our liquid, defensive assets more broadly."

Vision said the changes to the outlook for asset classes have impacted the risk objectives for some of its investment options.

"The changes to the risk objective for both the accumulation and pension options are shown below. The biggest change has been for diversified bonds," Vision said.

"The current low interest rate environment means there's very little cushion to offset any declines in value, and as a result we are now much more likely to see a negative annual return in this option."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Vision SuperMichael WyrschFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FS Power50: Vote now
Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
HESTA consolidates investment options
CalPERS chief investment officer resigns
Bond investor sues Australian government
Advisers file class action against AMP
European robo-adviser eyes Australia, taps Westpac exec
Property winners, losers of COVID-19 crisis
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZNI9U56r