Vision Super revises investment strategy

Vision Super has revised its investment strategy as a result of significant changes in the economic and fixed interest environment.

The $10 billion super fund said it reviews its investment strategy annually and changes have been made this year to adjust for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The global economy is experiencing one of its sharpest slowdowns in history and the dampening of consumer demand is not expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels for some time," the fund said.

"This has driven interest rates to historic lows and they are expected to stay that way for years. This has in turn had an impact on the expected returns and risks for bonds, and as such any investment options that contain a high proportion of bonds."

For Vision Super, the effected options are the conservative, balanced and diversified bonds options.

It said changes have been made to some of its pre-mixed investment options as a result of lower long-term financial market return forecasts.

It has also introduced some investment objectives to allow for historically low interest rates.

For accumulation and NCAP members, Vision's conservative and balanced options will have a new objective of CPI + 1.5% down from CPI + 2.5%.

For pension members in a conservative option, the objective has been changed to CPI + 2%, down from CPI +3.5%. For the balanced option, the objective has been scaled down said CPI + 4% to CPI + 3.25%.

"Our objectives are set so we have a greater than 50% probability of meeting them under our modelling assumptions, but please understand that investment objectives are not forecasting or predictions,' the fund said.

"They simply represent a benchmark against which the trustee monitors performance."

Vision also changed its strategic asset allocations (SAA) for some of its premixed options, particularly the conservative and balanced SAA.

Vision said this was done to better meet the new objectives and maintain a low probability of negative returns.

"We've also introduced gold as a new asset class for some of our premixed investment options. Gold may be a valuable source of diversification and provide some downside protection during market downtrends and in circumstances when currencies are depreciating," Vision said.

"Historically there have been very long periods where there has been little return from holding gold, and we're not intending to hold as a constant allocation. However, there will be times where it may make sense to include a gold allocation as one of the tools in our asset allocation toolkit."

Vision said it has added a SAA range with a zero-target allocation to gold for some of its premixed options.

For its conservative options Vision will reduce its holding in Australian equities (from 11% to 6%), international equities (from 13% to 8%) and diversified bonds (from 26% to 15%).

It will increase its SAA in infrastructure (from 8% to 10%), property (from 8% to 10%), alternative debt (from 14% to 15%) and cash (from 20% to 36%).

Similarly in its balanced option, Vision will reduce its holding in Australian equities (from 20% to 15%), international equities (from 24% to 20%) and diversified bonds (from 20% to 15%).

It will also increase SAA in infrastructure (from 9% to 10%), property (rom 9% to 10%), alternative debt (from 13% to 15%) and cash (from 5% to 15%).

Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch told Financial Standard the fund focused on what it could do to combat super low interest rates.

"When Vision Super reviewed our strategy this year we took into account the extremely low rates of interest around the world," Wyrsch said.

"Low rates mean that returns for fixed interest look like they will continue to be very low, even out to 10 and 20 years. So the possibility of getting a negative return has increased significantly and expected returns have dropped for options with a significant weighting to fixed interest."

He said Vision Super has adapted by reducing its allocations to fixed interest and reduced expectations for returns from its more defensive options and increased expectations of negative returns.

"In our view, the massive increase in debt levels in response to the pandemic increases the likelihood of more inflation in the medium to long term, which would be detrimental for bond returns," Wyrsch said.

"Finding assets for defensive roles in portfolios is more difficult currently because of full pricing. Vision Super is exploring diversifying our liquid, defensive assets more broadly."

Vision said the changes to the outlook for asset classes have impacted the risk objectives for some of its investment options.

"The changes to the risk objective for both the accumulation and pension options are shown below. The biggest change has been for diversified bonds," Vision said.

"The current low interest rate environment means there's very little cushion to offset any declines in value, and as a result we are now much more likely to see a negative annual return in this option."

