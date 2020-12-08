Vision Super increases premiums

Vision Super and its group insurer MLC Life have increased the cost of insurance premiums by 17.8%.

The $10.3 billion industry fund said that MLC Life had determined the 17.8% increase was required to continue to cover the cost of providing insurance to members.

The new premiums will be charged from 1 January 2021 and are guaranteed for two years.

For example, a 30-year-old with three units of death and total and permanent disability (TPD) cover of $262,500 premiums will increase from $4.29 a week to $4.98 a week.

For someone with fixed death and TPD cover of $250,000 premiums will increase from $215 annually to $247.50 annually.

"Our focus is always on keeping costs as low as possible for members, and Vision Super's last premium increase was in 2015 - over five years ago," a spokesperson for Vision Super said.

"Premiums have risen across the super industry in the last few years, with members of most funds seeing increases, and some funds more than doubling premiums. Some funds have reduced cover for members to avoid large increases. Vision Super is not reducing the cover our members have."

The spokesperson said the rise is due to several factors, including government changes (PMIF and PYS reducing the insurance pool), an increase in claims, and the impact of COVID-19.

Vision Super has also altered the definitions of TPD, moving away from the controversial "activities of daily living" definition to "activities of daily work".

Currently to prove TPD individuals must prove that because of illness or injury they are unable to perform unassisted at least two of the following: dressing, toileting, getting in and out of bed and a chair, bathing, feeding.

From the new year, TPD claimants will have to prove they cannot perform two of the following: walking more than 200 metres on a level surface or bending to pick something up from the floor, hearing and speaking or understanding a simple message and relaying it, reading, lifting five kilos, and carrying it five metres or using hands and fingers to handle small objects with precision.

The definitions for total disablement and partial disablement have also been expanded and updated.