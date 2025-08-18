Vision Super divests G8 Education over abuse charges

Vision Super is divesting G8 Education in response to horrifying allegations of child sex abuse at one of its centres.

The company was added to the list of investment exclusions in Vision Super's responsible investment policy on July 27.

In June, a former employee of G8 Education was charged with more than 70 child sex abuse offences allegedly involving eight children at a childcare centre in Melbourne.

In the weeks since, the share price of the childcare operator has fallen more than 20%.

The fund said the decision to divest is in members' best interests, citing the impact of the allegations on the company's share price and the possible broader implications for the childcare sector at large.

Vision Super's holding, which is now being sold down, was valued at about $3.3 million; the fund has also asked its investment managers not to hold the stock.

"The media coverage of the incidents at G8 Education has been deeply disturbing, and our thoughts are with the children and their families. Our decision to sell the shares reflects the sector's poor long-term performance, concerns over the implications of the abuse, and heightened regulatory risk," Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch said.

"Good governance is vital in sectors where vulnerable people are being cared for, and we will be monitoring the broader private childcare sector closely as regulatory changes unfold."

A member of Vision Super wrote to the fund last month requesting it divest G8 Education on the back of the allegations.

In notifying the member of the decision to divest, the fund noted: "Our divestment framework requires that we reassess decisions where the circumstances that led us to divest change, so the board will look at the decision again in 12 months."

"This does not necessarily mean we will reinvest - the regulation of the industry would have to have significantly improved for the board to make a decision that the risk was reduced to acceptable levels."

Australian Ethical, Future Super and HESTA are some of the super funds that are also invested in G8 Education.

In response to a letter from the NSW Early Childhood Teachers Group, HESTA confirmed it was retaining its investment in G8 Education and would engage with the organisation via the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors.

The holding represents about 0.01% of the total portfolio as at June 30, it said.

G8 Education runs about 400 centres across Australia, with more than 40,000 children on its books.