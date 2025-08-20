Vinva, Barrenjoey buoy Magellan's earnings

Vinva Investment Management and Barrenjoey Capital Partners helped bolster Magellan Financial Group's (MFG) earnings in the 2025 financial year, offsetting lukewarm performance in the investment management business.

Vinva and Barrenjoey drove the 202% jump in income derived from Magellan's partnership model to $31.1 million.

Vinva has four systematic equity funds across Australian and global equities, three of which were launched in 2Q25. The fourth fund, the Global Alpha Extension Fund, was transitioned onto Magellan's platform in 4Q25. The four funds have a total of $1.7 billion in AUM.

Barrenjoey saw a 24% increase in revenue and reported NPAT of $59.4 million. All business lines reported revenue growth with the fixed income side benefiting from increased market volatility and the establishment of a new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Magellan has 36% and 29% ownership in Barrenjoey and Vinva respectively. It also has a 16% stake in FinClear.

The Australian equities business, Airlie Funds Management, delivered positive absolute returns in its Airlie Australian Share Fund (AASF) but underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark mostly due to an underweight position in CBA.

During the financial year, investment returns added $0.7 billion to the Airlie business overall, and net inflows added $2 billion of AUM, with consistent wholesale inflows into AASF each month and institutional inflows of $1.7 billion.

Total investment management revenue declined by 12% at $245.7 million due to a reduction in average management fee to 61bps and lower performance fees.

The group's total AUM, however, grew 8.2% year on year to $39.6 billion, largely driven by investment market performance and partially offset by net outflows. Statutory NPAT of $165 million was down 31% compared to FY24.

"The strong growth from our strategic partners and an increase in distributions from our fund investments was partially offset by revenue reductions in our investment management business to deliver a 5.4% increase in operating profit to $159.7 million," Magellan chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said.

Last week, Magellan unveiled its new distribution brand - Magellan Investment Partners - which is the outward-facing brand name for its investment management business.

Rahmani said FY25 was a year of "momentum and renewal" as the benefits of strategic diversification and improved investment performance across all the fund manager's capabilities.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing with discipline, innovating for our clients and investing for future growth. We will continue to assess opportunities to extend our capabilities in adjacent areas that complement our existing offerings. Our ambition is clear: to deliver sustained outperformance for our clients, and strong, growing returns for our shareholders," she said.