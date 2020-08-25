VGI Partners profits tumble

The Sydney boutique posted a 59% drop in its profits in the six months to June 30 compared to the previous corresponding period.

VGI Partners this morning reported statutory net profit after tax of $3.6 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $20.6 million for the half year ending 30 June 2019.

Normalised NPAT (that adds back amortisation of the VG1/VG8 IPO costs and unrealised fair value losses) was $9.9 million, down from $24.2 million for the 1H19.

Performance in the six months to June end eroded 7% from December end FUM. Performance fees went from $32.8 million in first half of 2019 to this half's $0.1 million.

The boutique, which listed on the ASX last year, collected $22.2 million in management fees for the period, higher than $12.5 million last year as its average FUM swelled and the fee waiver for VG1 investors ended.

It had $41 million in cash at June end and no debt.

In June, Douglas Tynan stepped down from his executive roles but stayed on the board and as an investor in the boutique's funds. Tynan's resignation is for personal reasons, according to VGI.