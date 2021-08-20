NEWS
Investment

VGI Partners global LIC posts 25.6% returns

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:39PM

VGI Partners Global Investments reported a net profit after tax of $153.9 million and portfolio returns of 25.6% for FY21.

The LIC targets 10-15% p.a. through the cycle and holds a concentrated long and short portfolio, with the top five holdings accounting for 40-50% of the total assets.

At July end, its top 10 long positions (out of 31 total) were 71% of the NAV. It also had 11 short positions, with net equity exposure of 89%.

The portfolio stood at $999 million at July end, with Amazon, Mastercard, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, CME Group and Pinterest among the biggest long holdings. It has initiated a new long position, which was not disclosed.

VGI's holding in Pinterest dropped during the period, as the platform's business suffered from unwinding of COVID related usage uptick.

VG1 initiated the position in June 2020 and wants to opportunistically add to the position, as it sees Pinterest in early stages of monetisation and the usage drop to have run its course.

The LIC has bought back 26 million shares or 6.4% of total shares since August. It will extend its buyback.

Read more: VGI Partners
