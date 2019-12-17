NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
VFMC partners for transformation
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   12:40PM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has awarded a key investment services mandate.

BNY Mellon will provide VFMC with its Eagle Data Management product to assist VFMC with its data and IT transformation strategy. The two parties have also signed a managed services agreement that will see BNY Mellon integrate, clean and validate investment data into one central location.

In determining the right technology partner to support its transformation strategy, VFMC said it looked for solutions that improve data quality while also offering a flexible and open platform capable of scale as assets under management also grow.

VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray said it was essential for the manager to find a strategic partner that could enable and support uplift in investment decision making and insights.

"We wanted to centralise and enrich our data, uplift exposure intelligence and enhanced analytics, facilitate stronger governance and deliver enhanced reporting," she said.

Also commenting, BNY Mellon Asia Pacific head of asset servicing Rohan Singh said: "For investment managers like VFMC to thrive in today's environment, it requires comprehensive technology solutions that allow investment professionals to focus on their core business, and not be weighed down by legacy systems."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"We're proud to welcome VFMC and build on our established team in Sydney by expanding our presence in Melbourne to support VFMC and continued growth in Australia and Victoria."

Read more: VFMCFunds Management CorporationBNY Mellon Asia PacificEagle Data ManagementLisa GrayRohan Singh
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund adds industry veteran
APRA hires from AustralianSuper
AustralianSuper hires from VFMC
JANA hires quantitative applications lead
Aussie instos among most responsible investors
Pension fund awards custody mandate
Prominent executive links with VFMC board
VFMC welcomes former Australia Post Super executive
Former Janus exec to lead APAC distribution for US hedge fund
VFMC appoints former Franklin Templeton MD
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0rms1wp6