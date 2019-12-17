VFMC partners for transformation

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has awarded a key investment services mandate.

BNY Mellon will provide VFMC with its Eagle Data Management product to assist VFMC with its data and IT transformation strategy. The two parties have also signed a managed services agreement that will see BNY Mellon integrate, clean and validate investment data into one central location.

In determining the right technology partner to support its transformation strategy, VFMC said it looked for solutions that improve data quality while also offering a flexible and open platform capable of scale as assets under management also grow.

VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray said it was essential for the manager to find a strategic partner that could enable and support uplift in investment decision making and insights.

"We wanted to centralise and enrich our data, uplift exposure intelligence and enhanced analytics, facilitate stronger governance and deliver enhanced reporting," she said.

Also commenting, BNY Mellon Asia Pacific head of asset servicing Rohan Singh said: "For investment managers like VFMC to thrive in today's environment, it requires comprehensive technology solutions that allow investment professionals to focus on their core business, and not be weighed down by legacy systems."

"We're proud to welcome VFMC and build on our established team in Sydney by expanding our presence in Melbourne to support VFMC and continued growth in Australia and Victoria."