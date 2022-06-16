VFMC names new executives

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation today announced the promotion of Lucy Carr, who will be its new chief operating officer and the appointment of chief finance and risk officer Paul Shanley.

Carr has been VFMC's chief risk officer since December 2019 and started the new position in May.

She more than 20 years' experience in financial services across AXA, EY and Vanguard, where she led functions including human resources, enterprise risk management and fund financial services.

VFMC chief executive Kate Galvin said she was delighted that Carr would be stepping into the new role.

"Lucy is a highly regarded leader at VFMC, her deep knowledge of our organisation and strong track record in operations, risk management and leadership, means she is perfectly positioned for this new opportunity," she said.

"Lucy's appointment demonstrates the incredible depth of talent we have at VFMC and our commitment to supporting career pathways for our people across all levels."

As chief operating officer, Carr will be responsible for leading VFMC's data and analytics, digital and technology, investment operations, and projects and change portfolios.

Carr said after a rewarding two and half years as chief risk officer, she was ready to embrace the new opportunity.

"It's a privilege to remain part of the VFMC team and continue to deliver against our strategic agenda, including the constantly-evolving investment operations and digital and technology portfolios," she said.

Galvin then introduced Shanley who will join VFMC in August from Impact Investment Group where he held the position of chief executive since 2021.

Shanley has 20 years of experience across finance, tax and operational roles with organisations including Australian Unity, JBWere and Aviva.

Galvin said Shanley's breadth of experience across the services industries would bring a unique perspective to VFMC's executive leadership team and support the organisation to deliver against its long-term goals.

"Paul appreciates the value of delivering strong financial returns alongside measurable environmental, social and governance benefits, which is closely aligned to our purpose and our role as a responsible steward of capital," she said.