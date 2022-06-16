Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

VFMC names new executives

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022   12:07PM

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation today announced the promotion of Lucy Carr, who will be its new chief operating officer and the appointment of chief finance and risk officer Paul Shanley.

Carr has been VFMC's chief risk officer since December 2019 and started the new position in May.

She more than 20 years' experience in financial services across AXA, EY and Vanguard, where she led functions including human resources, enterprise risk management and fund financial services.

VFMC chief executive Kate Galvin said she was delighted that Carr would be stepping into the new role.

"Lucy is a highly regarded leader at VFMC, her deep knowledge of our organisation and strong track record in operations, risk management and leadership, means she is perfectly positioned for this new opportunity," she said.

"Lucy's appointment demonstrates the incredible depth of talent we have at VFMC and our commitment to supporting career pathways for our people across all levels."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

As chief operating officer, Carr will be responsible for leading VFMC's data and analytics, digital and technology, investment operations, and projects and change portfolios.

Carr said after a rewarding two and half years as chief risk officer, she was ready to embrace the new opportunity.

"It's a privilege to remain part of the VFMC team and continue to deliver against our strategic agenda, including the constantly-evolving investment operations and digital and technology portfolios," she said.

Galvin then introduced Shanley who will join VFMC in August from Impact Investment Group where he held the position of chief executive since 2021.

Shanley has 20 years of experience across finance, tax and operational roles with organisations including Australian Unity, JBWere and Aviva.

Galvin said Shanley's breadth of experience across the services industries would bring a unique perspective to VFMC's executive leadership team and support the organisation to deliver against its long-term goals.

"Paul appreciates the value of delivering strong financial returns alongside measurable environmental, social and governance benefits, which is closely aligned to our purpose and our role as a responsible steward of capital," she said.

Read more: VFMCLucy CarrPaul ShanleyKate Galvin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mason Stevens hires interim head of fixed income
VFMC grows fixed income team
Citi welcomes eight new hires
HESTA appoints chief financial officer
VFMC,CFA Societies combine to attract more women into investing
VFMC hires from Cbus
BTIG opens new office, hires leads
VFMC appoints head of investment stewardship
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Boutique recruits portfolio manager

Editor's Choice

MLC Life chief executive to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

SMSF assets climb to $892bn

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
New quarterly ATO statistics estimate that the total assets of SMSFs are $892 billion, up 11% year on year.

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Both the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have used their submissions to the Quality of Advice Review to call for regulatory certainty.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.