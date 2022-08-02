Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

VFMC names head of equities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 AUG 2022   10:49AM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has hired from HESTA to fill the role of head of equities.

Stuart Birkett has been an investment manager with HESTA since 2019. Most recently he led international equity and active currency investments but previously oversaw Australian equities and alternative credit.

Effective August 22, he will become VFMC's head of equities, reporting to chief investment officer Russell Clarke.

"I am delighted that Stuart will be joining VFMC in this key investment leadership role. He brings extensive experience in equities management across superannuation and institutional investment management, and we look forward to welcoming his ideas and insight into the team," Clarke said.

Prior to joining HESTA, Birkett was a senior portfolio manager at Mercer for seven years and also spent more than a decade at QIC as both an analyst and a portfolio manager.

He is just the latest in a long line of significant appointments for VFMC this year, which most recently included the promotion of Mark Aarons to head of investment risk and absolute returns.

A new chief operating officer was named in June in Lucy Carr and Paul Shanley was appointed chief finance and risk officer. Meanwhile, Leanne Taylor joined in March as head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation.

Read more: VFMCHESTAFunds Management CorporationStuart BirkettRussell ClarkeLeanne TaylorLucy CarrMark AaronsMercerPaul ShanleyQIC
