VFMC hires State Super investments chief

The chief investment officer of the $43 billion State Super has left the role for a new one at the Victoria Funds Management Corporation.

Gary Gabriel joined the VFMC investment team on October 26 as its head of the portfolio management.

He will lead the group responsible for portfolio strategy and asset allocation, investment risk and implementing VFMC client portfolios.

Gabriel will report to VFMC chief investment officer Russell Clarke.

In his most recent role, Gabriel was the chief investment officer of New South Wales' $43 billion State Super, which acts as the trustee for the State Authorities Superannuation Scheme (SASS), State Superannuation Scheme (SSS) and Police Superannuation Scheme (PSS).

"[He was] responsible for the investment and actuarial teams and determining and executing the fund's investment strategies, which currently total around $43 billion. This included developing investment policies and objectives, setting asset allocation, implementing and monitoring the fund's investment arrangements," a VFMC spokesperson said.

His previous roles include head of private markets at Future Fund, head of investment strategy and private markets at UniSuper, general manager of portfolio strategy and risk at HESTA and Asia Pacific managing director for Wilshire Associates.

He has over 25 years of experience in institutional investment, including investment strategy, portfolio construction, risk management, and investment management across global listed and unlisted asset classes.

In May, VFMC promoted Michael Stavropoulos from senior portfolio manager to head of equities. The hire came as its former head of equities Kent Sutherland left VFMC in October 2019.