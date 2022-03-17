VFMC hires from Cbus

Victorian Funds Management Corporation will soon welcome a new head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation to its investments team.

Leanne Taylor is set to join VFMC in the role this month, leaving behind Cbus where she served as head of asset allocation and portfolio construction for the last year.

"Leanne brings a wealth of economics and investment strategy experience to our team and will play a key role in helping VFMC continue to deliver strong, consistent and sustainable long-term returns to our clients," VFMC said.

Taylor was with Cbus for more than five years, having also been head of macroeconomic markets and research for over four years prior to her most recent role.

She has also previously held roles with Allard Partners, IAG, Merrill Lynch, Westpac, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

At VFMC, Taylor will replace Peter Osborne who is retiring after 13 years.

"VFMC wishes Peter all the best for his impending retirement and thanks him for his unwavering commitment to positive outcomes for our clients and the state of Victoria," VFMC said.

Cbus was contacted for comment.