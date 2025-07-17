VFMC farewells asset allocation lead

Following the departure of VFMC's head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation Leanne Taylor, senior portfolio manager Kuek Chyuan Low has stepped into the role on an interim basis.

Taylor resigned from the role she held since 2022.

She told her LinkedIn community that after three years of commuting weekly to Melbourne, she decided to resign.

KC (as he is known) joined VFMC just 16 months ago, after a 12-year career at Frontier Advisors, where he most recently held the position of principal consultant in the capital markets and asset allocation team.

His responsibilities at Frontier included providing analytical support to clients, asset allocation advice, and investment research.

Prior to Frontier Advisors, he was with Fairfax Media as head of research and valuation analyst for BRW Magazine.

There he was tasked with researching and valuing assets for the magazine's various articles and lists, including the BRW Rich 200, Executive Rich and Young Rich list.

KC has also interned in the Advisory division of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

VFMC investment chief Russell Clarke said: "The appointment is expected to be in place for some time, until the end of the year at least, with next steps to be assessed at the end of that period."

The outgoing Taylor joined VFMC from Cbus Super, where she most recently ran portfolio strategy and construction. She was with Cbus for more than five years, having also been head of macroeconomic markets and research for over four years prior to her most recent role.

Previously, she was the head of investment strategy and research management at Allard Partners, an Asian-focused, long-only, high conviction equities fund manager. During her career, Taylor has held roles with IAG, Merrill Lynch, Westpac and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In her farewell message, Taylor highlighted several achievements during her time with VFMC.

These include working closely with the investment stewardship team on developing a climate-aware framework and navigating a changing global landscape, including policy shifts under a new US administration, where the frameworks she built helped deliver strong investment returns.