VFMC director nabs global role

The CFA Institute has appointed a chair and vice chair to its board of governors, the latter being an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience across funds management and superannuation.

Maria Wilton will now serve as the global association's vice chair, while New York-based Daniel Gamba has been appointed as the chair of the board of governors.

CFA Institute president and chief executive Margaret Franklin welcomed Gamba and Wilton to the board.

"I am looking forward to working with Daniel, Maria, and our entire all-volunteer Board as together we seek to navigate these unsettled times," she said.

"I am proud of our Board's commitment to racial, gender, and geographic diversity, and I know I can depend on their collective expertise."

Wilton, based in Melbourne, has served on CFA Institute's board of governors since March 2018, and is currently a director at Victorian Funds Management Corporation and Australia Post Superannuation Scheme, as well as a member of Queensland's state investment advisory board. She also sits on the board of WorkSafe Victoria.

Wilton currently serves as the chair of CFA Society National Diversity Council and the deputy chair of Infrastructure Victoria.

In the past, she served as the chair of the industry advisory board for the Australian Centre for Financial Studies, the managing director and chair of Franklin Templeton Investments Australia, an associate director and portfolio manager at BT Financial Group (then Rothschild Australia), an associate director and portfolio manager at County Investment Management and an economist and portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management.

Meantime, Gamba is a BlackRock veteran, currently serving as its co-head of fundamental equities and a member of its global operating and human capital committees. He leads the investment manager's fundamental equities business across its US, Europe, global, emerging markets, hedge funds, thematic/sectors, and sustainability active strategies.

Gamba has worked at BlackRock for nearly 20 years, during which he worked as its global head of active equity product strategy, head of Americas Institutional iShares business, regional head of Latin America and Iberia, chief executive of Latin America and the Caribbean, and a director of global strategy.

He joined Barclays Global Investors in 2000, before its merger with BlackRock in 2009. Here, he served as its Latin America and Caribbean chief executive. Prior to this, he Gamba worked as a consultant with AT Kearney's financial institutions business, and started his career off at consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.

He has been working with CFA Institute in various advisory roles since August 2015.

"I'm honored to be continuing my long-term relationship with CFA Institute as chair of the board of governors," Gamba said.

"Working with my board colleagues, our chief executive, our society leaders, and our members, I'm committed to supporting the leadership of CFA Institute to continue its mission to lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence.

"I'm also humbled to assume this new role as the first board chair of Latin American descent. With more than 178,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets, CFA Institute reflects the rich diversity of investors worldwide."

The board of governors currently comprises of 14 members, residing in eight countries: Australia, Canada, China, India, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Other than Gamba and Wilton, the board of governors comprises of Marshall Bailey (UK, London Stock Exchange Group), Alex Birkin (UK, EY), Robert Bruner (US, University of Virginia), Dan Fasciano (US, BNY Mellon), Margaret Franklin (Canada, CFA Institute chief executive), Punita Kumar-Sinha (India/US, Pacific Paradigm Advisors), Yimei Li (China, China Asset Management), Karina Litvack (UK, Eni), Diane Nordin (US, Wellington Management Company), Geoffrey Ng (Malaysia, Fortress Capital Asset Management), Tricia Rothschild (US, Apex Clearing), and Zouheir Tamim El Jarkass (United Arab Emirates, Mubadala Investment Company).