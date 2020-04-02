NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
VFMC confirms new chief risk officer
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:40PM

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named its new chief risk officer, following the departure of Bryony Hayes in January.

In a statement to Financial Standard, VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray confirmed acting chief risk officer Lucy Carr has been officially appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Carr took on the role on an interim basis before Hayes left, joining VFMC from Vanguard where she was head of human resources and, previously, head of enterprise risk management.

She has also previously held senior risk roles with AXA, prior to its acquisition by AMP, and EY.

"Lucy has extensive risk and operational management experience across the funds management, insurance, superannuation and consulting/advisory sectors," Gray said.

"We are delighted for a leader of Lucy's depth and breadth in financial services to be joining our strong and capable team at VFMC. It adds further impetus to our evolving transformation."

Hayes exited VFMC earlier this year after close to seven years in the role.

She has since been appointed chief risk officer at TelstraSuper, taking on the role in February.

Read more: VFMCBryony HayesLucy CarrLisa GrayAXAFinancial StandardTelstraSuperVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Volatility hits super funds
Why Vanguard won't do gold ETFs
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Vanguard insto head jumps to super fund
Bigger balances, bigger blow: Elia
TAL hits back at rumour mill
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
BNP Paribas hires from Vanguard
TAL reviews life distribution team
APRA heat map update in doubt
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 69eB8hsp