VFMC confirms new chief risk officer

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named its new chief risk officer, following the departure of Bryony Hayes in January.

In a statement to Financial Standard, VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray confirmed acting chief risk officer Lucy Carr has been officially appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Carr took on the role on an interim basis before Hayes left, joining VFMC from Vanguard where she was head of human resources and, previously, head of enterprise risk management.

She has also previously held senior risk roles with AXA, prior to its acquisition by AMP, and EY.

"Lucy has extensive risk and operational management experience across the funds management, insurance, superannuation and consulting/advisory sectors," Gray said.

"We are delighted for a leader of Lucy's depth and breadth in financial services to be joining our strong and capable team at VFMC. It adds further impetus to our evolving transformation."

Hayes exited VFMC earlier this year after close to seven years in the role.

She has since been appointed chief risk officer at TelstraSuper, taking on the role in February.