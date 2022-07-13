Newspaper icon
VFMC appoints head of investment risk, absolute returns

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:22PM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has confirmed the appointment of a head of investment risk and absolute returns, as of July 1.

VFMC has promoted Mark Aarons who joined the firm in 2018 and has held positions such as head of investment risk, acting head of portfolio management and head of portfolio risk and solutions.

In his new role, Aarons is responsible for leading the absolute returns team as well as risk and solutions, and is a member of the investment leadership team.

Aarons is also an adjunct associate professor of the Monash Centre for Quantitative Finance and Investment Strategies.

Prior to joining VFMC, Aarons spent more than 13 years at NAB, including as head of FICC Structuring.

VFMC has already made several hires and promotions already this year, including the appointment of Paul Shanley to chief finance and risk officer and Jesse Imer to portfolio manager.

Lucy Carr was also promoted to the role of chief operating officer in mid-June.

Elsewhere, just this month, VFMC commenced construction of Australia Post's new national support centre alongside property fund investment giant Charter Hall.

Due for completion in 2024, the development is set to provide more than 2000 construction jobs, assisting the Victorian economy's COVID-19 recovery.

