VFMC appoints head of equities

Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role.

Michael Stavropoulos has been named VFMC's head of equities after an internal recruitment process, moving up from senior portfolio manager.

He has became the acting head of equities in November last year, when then equities head Kent Sutherland left the organisation after 15 years.

To fill the vacant spot on the team, VFMC has hired Shali Lingaretnam, who was most recently the chief investment officer of CCI Asset Management.

Lingaretnam will join as a senior portfolio manager (external mandates) on May 25 and report to Stavropoulos.

VFMC manages about a third of its equities in-house.

"We are very pleased to see Michael join our investment leadership team as part of his ongoing career at VFMC," chief executive Lisa Gray said in a statement to Financial Standard.

"We have nine people in our talented team across our internal and external portfolios in equities."

Lingaretnam has worked at Macquarie Bank, Aviva, IOOF, Lonsec, across equities, fixed interest and derivatives.

VFMC was advised by Kaizen Recruitment on the external hire.