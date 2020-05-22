NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
VFMC appoints head of equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAY 2020   12:39PM

Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role.

Michael Stavropoulos has been named VFMC's head of equities after an internal recruitment process, moving up from senior portfolio manager.

He has became the acting head of equities in November last year, when then equities head Kent Sutherland left the organisation after 15 years.

To fill the vacant spot on the team, VFMC has hired Shali Lingaretnam, who was most recently the chief investment officer of CCI Asset Management.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Lingaretnam will join as a senior portfolio manager (external mandates) on May 25 and report to Stavropoulos.

VFMC manages about a third of its equities in-house.

"We are very pleased to see Michael join our investment leadership team as part of his ongoing career at VFMC," chief executive Lisa Gray said in a statement to Financial Standard.

"We have nine people in our talented team across our internal and external portfolios in equities."

Lingaretnam has worked at Macquarie Bank, Aviva, IOOF, Lonsec, across equities, fixed interest and derivatives.

VFMC was advised by Kaizen Recruitment on the external hire.

Read more: VFMCVictoria Funds Management CorporationCCI Asset ManagementLisa GrayMichael StavropoulosSahli Lingaretnam
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund continues investment team expansion
VFMC confirms new chief risk officer
Women rule ESG, but gap remains
VFMC hires investment stewardship lead
Industry fund appoints investment head
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
VFMC partners for transformation
APRA hires from AustralianSuper
AustralianSuper hires from VFMC
JANA hires quantitative applications lead
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
FASEA extension en route
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:22PM
The government's move to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts is expected to provide financial advisers with some much needed certainty.
Fund managers adapt to market pain
KANIKA SOOD
Aussie equities fund managers steadily improved in performance relative to benchmark from January to March, according to an updated SPIVA Australia Scorecard from S&P.
Active versus passive: The debate continues
ELIZA BAVIN
In the pre-pandemic world, there was a lot of talk around passive investment but now that the markets have taken investors on a rollercoaster ride, are the active managers leaving or just biding their time?
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mjnuy2gT