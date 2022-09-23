Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

VC sector risks running cold

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   11:47AM

Recent months have seen a lot of eyes on the venture capital space, for reasons good and bad. While celebrities like tennis star Serena Williams are showing enthusiasm, rising interest rates have caused some to question the sector's outlook.

Last year, super funds, family offices, private equity, and strategy investors swarmed the VC market, creating robust levels of dry powder. This year, according to Cut Through Venture, investors pumped a record $3.6 billion into Australian start-ups in the March quarter alone. Within the space, tech and enterprise software continued to be the most dominant segments, generating $1 billion and $941 million worth of deals respectively.

However, as the year has gone on, darlings like Canva have seen their valuations shaved as a result of ongoing uncertainty, while others also feel the pinch; solar power BNPL player Brighte was forced to make significant cuts to staff to "accelerate the pathway to profitability."

Former professional Australian cricketer, now tech entrepreneur Matt Berriman has been involved in several high growth digital ventures since leaving the sport in 2006. Most recently, he launched RealVC, a seed and early-stage venture technology fund aiming to support, invest and build the next class of globally successful businesses. Since its inception in July, RealVC's Australian Early-Stage Venture Capital Limited Partnership has secured a $20 million first close, with the firm now targeting $50 million with another fund.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

While it's hard to generalise, Berriman believes venture capital valuations across all stages have pulled back since the markets peaked in November last year.

"Later stage valuations, which were bid up most with the influx of capital from listed and crossover players, are the ones that have been hit hardest," he says.

"As public markets, which provide the best proxy for late-stage VC exit values, have sold off, this has led to many funds being forced to mark down their investments substantially. Earlier-stage VCs have been much less impacted."

Berriman adds that there is still substantial dry powder of committed VC funding available to place, so while the deal cadence has slowed in recent quarters, once a new equilibrium is formed, this will start to flow again.

"Some Australian VC funds have also recently provisioned for lower valuations ahead of any external pricing event in anticipation of some down-round valuations within their portfolio," he said.

Meanwhile, HLB Mann Judd partner, corporate advisory Nicholas Guest says Australia's VC sector has performed well over the past year, adding that there's been a real maturing of the industry, thanks to the support of several large fundraisings. However, as of late, and unlike Berriman, Guest says it has become increasingly challenging for a number of individual early-stage businesses.

"VC-backed businesses which need to go back to the market to raise capital in the near term are probably going to have pressure on maintaining their valuations," he says.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing, it's just a movement in the markets, but we are noticing that a lot of the VC companies are trimming their costs and trying to extend their funds on hand for longer periods of time. Because of that valuation pressure, they're trying to delay coming back to market to raise more capital if it's not essential for their business growth."

Meanwhile, PieLAB co-founder and managing director Chris Rolls warns that VC investments should be made with caution for the remainder of the year.

"Up until six months ago, venture capital funds were high-performing, reliable investment classes, but now, not so much," Rolls says.

"While it's fun and sexy, what most people don't realise is that for every Google, there's about 100,000 companies that don't deliver positive returns. Therefore, it can be a risky asset class for people that don't know what they're going to invest in."

Still, despite the ambiguous nature of the market, capital raisings remain possible and there are reasons for optimism, as public market performance has begun to stabilise and dealmaking carries on.

"Now is still a great time to be investing in VC in Australia and we remain very optimistic. Many great companies get started in the depths of a down cycle, and this will be no different," Berriman says.

"There are several significant economic and societal shifts underway, and this will create a number of tailwinds for newly started companies. There are a lot of great founders around, and we are looking forward to working with them."

Read more: venture capitalRealVCBrighteCanvaChris RollsHLB Mann JuddMatt BerrimanNicholas Guest
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

A strong super system cushions the economy: ISA
Pinnacle acquires private equity firm stake
Crypto platform hires former Spaceship growth lead
New role for Future Super co-founder
Get your ducks in a row before you think of an IPO
Family offices should supplement super
Frontier hires people and culture lead
Senior appointments at HLB Mann Judd
Fintechs drive venture capital: KPMG
IPOs halve off the back of COVID-19

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.