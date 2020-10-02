Vanguard to cull institutional mandates

The investing giant will wind up mandates with 12 local institutional investors, as it pivots away from the lower-fee business line to retail, adviser and its in-house super offering.

Vanguard will discontinue special mandates but still allow local instos in its pooled funds.

"This is an ambitious plan and it requires us to focus our long-term efforts on opportunities that enable us to better serve direct investors and their advisers. As a result, Vanguard has taken the business decision to no longer offer Segregated Mandate Accounts (SMA) or customised solutions as an investment vehicle to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Vanguard will continue to offer pooled fund solutions to institutional clients and will work closely with our existing institutional SMA clients to ensure a smooth transition program is put in place and find the best possible solution to their existing mandates."

It signals a pivot away from lower-fee business lines such as institutional mandates to relatively higher-fee offerings. The latter include its actively-managed unlisted funds launched in September 2019, and the November 2019 announcement of plans for a superannuation offering and a portal for direct investors.

Vanguard was the second largest investment manager in Australia (behind State Street) with $140 billion in assets under management at March end, according to Rainmaker data. At June end, it had about $153 billion in Australian-sourced assets.

In superannuation, Vanguard manages money for at least three funds, including AustralianSuper (until this December) and State Super (until 2023). The AustralianSuper and State Super mandates totaled about $1 billion, according to Rainmaker data.

Last November, it revealed plans to launch its own superannuation offering, saying both direct members and advisers would be involved in the product's distribution - though it did not comment on its launch timeline. It has since built its superannuation team and gotten an APRA licence. Vanguard's head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman also sits on the board of SMSF Association.

Also since 2019, it has push towards direct investors (via an online portal) and has launched its first set of fundamentally-managed active funds.

In exchange traded funds (ETFs), Vanguard holds a 31% share with roughly $31 billion of the total $70.7 billion of assets in ASX-listed ETFs, according to August end numbers published by the ASX.