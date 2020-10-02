NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Vanguard to cull institutional mandates
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:47PM

The investing giant will wind up mandates with 12 local institutional investors, as it pivots away from the lower-fee business line to retail, adviser and its in-house super offering.

Vanguard will discontinue special mandates but still allow local instos in its pooled funds.

"This is an ambitious plan and it requires us to focus our long-term efforts on opportunities that enable us to better serve direct investors and their advisers. As a result, Vanguard has taken the business decision to no longer offer Segregated Mandate Accounts (SMA) or customised solutions as an investment vehicle to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Vanguard will continue to offer pooled fund solutions to institutional clients and will work closely with our existing institutional SMA clients to ensure a smooth transition program is put in place and find the best possible solution to their existing mandates."

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

It signals a pivot away from lower-fee business lines such as institutional mandates to relatively higher-fee offerings. The latter include its actively-managed unlisted funds launched in September 2019, and the November 2019 announcement of plans for a superannuation offering and a portal for direct investors.

Vanguard was the second largest investment manager in Australia (behind State Street) with $140 billion in assets under management at March end, according to Rainmaker data. At June end, it had about $153 billion in Australian-sourced assets.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

In superannuation, Vanguard manages money for at least three funds, including AustralianSuper (until this December) and State Super (until 2023). The AustralianSuper and State Super mandates totaled about $1 billion, according to Rainmaker data.

Last November, it revealed plans to launch its own superannuation offering, saying both direct members and advisers would be involved in the product's distribution - though it did not comment on its launch timeline. It has since built its superannuation team and gotten an APRA licence. Vanguard's head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman also sits on the board of SMSF Association.

Also since 2019, it has push towards direct investors (via an online portal) and has launched its first set of fundamentally-managed active funds.

In exchange traded funds (ETFs), Vanguard holds a 31% share with roughly $31 billion of the total $70.7 billion of assets in ASX-listed ETFs, according to August end numbers published by the ASX.

Read more: Vanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Vanguard fund drops "cash plus" name
Ethical fund manager hires
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Managed funds recover FUM losses
Vanguard leaves Hong Kong, Japan for Shanghai
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
ESG funds crowned winners of COVID-19 crisis
ETP market winners revealed
Best performing managed funds revealed
Calls for index industry disruption
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZyIQgujs