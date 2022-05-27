Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

The Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) (VGMF) listed in April 2019 and marked the first global multi-factor ETF available in Australia. In that time, it has only amassed about $47 million in funds under management.

As the responsible entity, Vanguard said it considered the alternatives but ultimately decided it was best to terminate the ETF.

"The decision to terminate the fund is based on the fund's low asset growth since inception, client and market feedback, and modest anticipated future client demand... Vanguard has resolved that termination of the fund is in the best interests of investors as a whole," Vanguard said.

The termination will be effective at close of trade on June 22. Investors will receive a special distribution on or about June 10 and a final distribution on or about July 13 after assets are sold and the fund is wound up.

The three factors employed to select stocks in VGMF are momentum, quality and value.

VGMF attempted to outperform the FTSE Developed All Cap Index (with net dividends reinvested). Since inception, it has returned 8.06% versus the benchmark's 10.23%. Over three years, it also underperforms, returning 7.72% against the benchmark's 9.58%.

However, as we enter a value cycle, it has fared better than the benchmark more recently, outperforming by almost 4% in the year to April end and by more than 5% year to date.