Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:47PM

Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

The Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) (VGMF) listed in April 2019 and marked the first global multi-factor ETF available in Australia. In that time, it has only amassed about $47 million in funds under management.

As the responsible entity, Vanguard said it considered the alternatives but ultimately decided it was best to terminate the ETF.

"The decision to terminate the fund is based on the fund's low asset growth since inception, client and market feedback, and modest anticipated future client demand... Vanguard has resolved that termination of the fund is in the best interests of investors as a whole," Vanguard said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

The termination will be effective at close of trade on June 22. Investors will receive a special distribution on or about June 10 and a final distribution on or about July 13 after assets are sold and the fund is wound up.

The three factors employed to select stocks in VGMF are momentum, quality and value.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

VGMF attempted to outperform the FTSE Developed All Cap Index (with net dividends reinvested). Since inception, it has returned 8.06% versus the benchmark's 10.23%. Over three years, it also underperforms, returning 7.72% against the benchmark's 9.58%.

However, as we enter a value cycle, it has fared better than the benchmark more recently, outperforming by almost 4% in the year to April end and by more than 5% year to date.

Read more: VanguardASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Index investing of greater benefit: Vanguard
Super funds back Say on Climate
BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs
VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee
ASX board diversity stagnating: Report
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
CEW push for more women leaders

Editor's Choice

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

What the election result means for ESG

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.