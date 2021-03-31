NEWS
Investment
Vanguard targeted in bond fund scam
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   12:44PM

Vanguard is the latest fund manager to have its branding used by scammers spruiking fraudulent bond funds.

The asset manager said scammers are buying advertisements on search engines for terms relating to "bond or high yield investments". When a person clicks on the ad link, they are taken to a fake investment comparison website with a name like "Investment Compare".

"[The scammers] collect personal information including identification and bank details, followed by in-person contact and provision of a fake Vanguard prospectus designed to convince victims to purchase non-existent investment products," Vanguard said in a statement.

Previously Citi and IFM Investors had fake prospectuses of bond funds circulated in their names. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission had to issue a warning to investors.

"In this low-rate environment, these scammers are taking advantage of investors seeking higher yields through a fake investment bond offering eye-catching - but ultimately unrealistic - yields. Echoing ASIC's February warning: if it feels too good to be true, it probably is," said Vanguard head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman.

"We are urging anyone considering investing in a new investment to conduct proper due diligence prior to transferring funds, including contacting the asset manager they are looking to invest with directly via their listed phone number or website.

"Anyone impacted should immediately report this criminal offence to police, contact their bank to stop payments being taken, and alert major credit bureaus such as Equifax and Experion to place a stop on their credit profile to prevent others opening accounts with their personal information."

Vanguard said it is warning people who may be lured by fraudulent fund using the Vanguard branding and will advise affected people the steps to take if they have shared any personal information or transferred funds.

