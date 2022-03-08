NEWS
Investment

Vanguard suspends trading in Russian securities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   12:45PM

Vanguard has suspended the purchasing of Russian securities from all its actively managed funds and is also working to divest passive holdings.

In a statement, Vanguard said its total exposure to Russia only accounts for about 0.01% of client assets, with the vast majority being in index funds.

Still, purchasing of Russian securities across internally and externally managed active funds has been suspended and Vanguard is "actively working to further reduce out exposure to Russia and exit the positions across out index funds".

Vanguard added that it is supporting employees impacted by the conflict, making emergency relief grants, offering time off and making mental health resources available.

"Vanguard stands ready to apply further measures announced by governments against Russia for its unprovoked attack on Ukraine," the group said.

"During times like these, we are guided by our commitment to do what's right for our clients, our employees, and our communities. As this conflict evolves, we will continue to support our clients, relief efforts and our team members around the globe."

It follows similar decisions by several other asset owners, including Franklin Templeton which said it has "committed to avoiding any support or enrichment to Russia and Belarus as a result of our investment decisions for the foreseeable future". As such, it will make no new investments in Russia or Belarus sovereign or corporate debt, or equities.

At the time, Franklin Templeton had less than 0.5% of assets under management at a firm level in Russia and Belarus.

It also follows decisions by MSCI and FTSE Russell to remove Russia from their equity indexes. MSCI has reclassified Russia as a Standalone Market, while FTSE Russell has now categorised Russia as an 'Unclassified' market.

