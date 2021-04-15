NEWS
Superannuation
Vanguard Super appoints board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:23PM

Vanguard has appointed a four-person board for its forthcoming superannuation product, to be chaired by Peggy O'Neal.

The board for Vanguard Super Pty Ltd will include Jeremy Duffield, Anne Flanagan and Cynthia Lui.

O'Neal is a former partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills specialising in superannuation and financial services law. She was also a consultant to the Cooper Review, and a member of Vanguard Investments Australia's external compliance committee.

Duffield was the founding managing director and chair of Vanguard Investments in Australia - the first international market where Vanguard put its presence. He later co-founded SuperEd Pty Ltd, and chaired the board of Retirement Essentials.

Flanagan was an alternate director and member of audit compliance and risk management committee at AustralianSuper for about six years, ending in February. She was also a non-executive director at ANZ Staff Superannuation, and the chief financial officer of RACV.

Lui is Vanguard's head of international legal and compliance and has 18 years of experience.

"The board brings decades of local and global experience to Vanguard Super. I am confident they will successfully lead our entry into the Australian superannuation market with a compelling offer that best serves our future members," Vanguard Australia head of superannuation Michael Lovett said.

"...We will continue to refine our superannuation offer in the coming months, with the guidance of the board, and look forward to bringing it to Australians later this year."

Vanguard Super Pty Ltd's launch is subject to regulatory licences and successfully registering the fund, the company said.

Last month, it appointed an administrator for the super offering. It has also returned institutional mandates in Australia and New Zealand in the lead up to the launch.

Read more: Vanguard Super Pty LtdPeggy O'NealVanguard Investments AustraliaAnne FlanaganCynthia LuiJeremy DuffieldAustralianSuperMichael Lovett
