Vanguard growth ETFs shine

Two Vanguard exchange-traded funds have outperformed actively managed wholesale funds in the growth category, new Rainmaker research finds.

Vanguard Diversified High Growth Index ETF (VDHG) and Vanguard Diversified Growth Index ETF (VDGR) delivered 10.5% p.a. and 9.1% p.a. respectively over a three-year basis ending November 30.

VDHG, which has some $660 million in assets and charges as little as 0.27% per annum in management fees, allocates 90% of funds to Vanguard's other passive strategies like small caps and emerging markets.

VDGR has some $344 million in assets and similarly invests in underlying Vanguard funds, allocating 70% to growth assets.

MLC Horizon 7 Accelerated Growth Portfolio (8.4% p.a.), which charges management fees of 1.1% p.a. along with 0.04% p.a. of indirect costs, came in second.

The Wholesale Managed Funds Performance Report highlighted November 2020 as an "exceptional" month for equities, namely because of several vaccines being rolled out in the hope that they can normalise global economies.

In the same month, the S&P/ASX200 returned 10.2% and the MSCI All Countries Index registered 7.5%. The S&P500 returned 17.5%.

In the global equities sector, Loftus Peak Global disruption Fund delivered 23.1% p.a. in the three years to November and Zurich Concentrated Global Growth returned 22.4% per annum.

Over a one-year period, the former topped the rankings, delivering 39.4% p.a. while Forager's International Shares Fund returned 36.7% per annum.

The research note found Aussie equity small caps vastly outpaced large caps.

Bennelong's Emerging Companies Fund (31.6% p.a.), Australian Ethical's Emerging Companies Fund (25% p.a.), and Lakehouse's Small Companies Fund (24.6% p.a.) were the best small-cap performers over three years.

The Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund delivered the highest return in the large-cap segment of 18.9% per annum.