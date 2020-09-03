NEWS
Investment
Vanguard fund drops "cash plus" name
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:42PM

Vanguard has joined the growing line of fund managers snipping the "cash plus" tag from their short-term fixed income funds, as ASIC sharpens focus on managed funds advertising.

Effective October 1, the Vanguard Cash Plus Fund will be renamed the Vanguard Short Term Fixed Interest Fund as the manager shifts to a more true-to-label name for the fund.

"While there is certainly ASIC guidance on the naming convention of funds, the name change of the Vanguard Cash Plus Fund aims to more closely align the fund name with its underlying assets, increasing transparency for investors," a spokesperson for the company said.

It also dropped the fees of the fund from 0.29% p.a. to 0.19% p.a. for the wholesale fund and says the investment strategy remains unchanged.

Vanguard's name change follows similar moves by Legg Mason's Western Asset who switched from cash plus to "conservative income" and UBS Asset Management which renamed to "short term fixed income".

Such funds started their lives in the 90s, investing conservatively and closer to cash than they do now. As the debt markets expanded, so did their investment universe - meaning the "cash plus" name became outdated.

The recent shedding of the tag comes against a backdrop of ASIC's sharpened focus on marketing of managed funds.

ASIC's action stemmed from APRA's scrutiny of "cash plus" options in superannuation funds in a June, 2018 review. APRA at the time clarified asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, commercial bonds, credit default swaps and hybrid debt instruments couldn't be passed off as cash.

In managed funds land, ratings house Zenith last May stopped classifying "cash plus funds" as a subset of "cash" to putting them in the "short-term credit" category.

Recent launches of similar strategies, such as a recent fund from Jamieson Coote Bonds, forgoed the "cash plus" name in the title but used it in description of the fund.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
