Vanguard cuts fees

Vanguard has cut fees on several of its Australian fixed interest funds, with the reductions taking effect from October 1.

Fees on Vanguard's Australian Fixed Interest fund and ETF will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.19% and 0.20% to 0.15% respectively.

The Vanguard Australian Corporate Fixed Interest Index fund will see fees reduced from 0.29% to 0.24% and the ETF from 0.26% to 0.20%.

"Keeping costs low on our broadly diversified funds is one of the many ways we continue to support Australian investors to achieve their financial goals," Vanguard Australia head of product Evan Reedman said.

"We are pleased to pass on cost savings to our investors as the growth and maturity of our funds continues to drive efficiencies of scale."

Vanguard said the fixed interest funds and ETFs in question are designed to provide investors with diversified, broad market access to government and corporate-issued bonds. The funds generally hold more securities than their peers.

"Persistently low yields have led some investors to question the role of bonds in a long-term financial plan, potentially overlooking the key function of bonds in a well-diversified portfolio. As a defensive asset, bonds serve to cushion an investment portfolio and can help smooth out an otherwise anxiety-inducing ride during periods of market volatility," Reedman said.

"And if there is one lesson to be learnt from the last 18 months, it is that uncertainty induced volatility is here to stay. For advisers, having lower cost, high quality fixed interest choices available in this environment is critical to ensure they can continue to harness the critical role of bonds and effectively diversify client portfolios."