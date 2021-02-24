VanEck readies new ETF

VanEck will launch a new global equities ETF that tracks 30 listed companies in the clean energy sector.

VanEck said it expects the ETF to start trading on the ASX in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approval under the ticker CLNE, for The VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy ETF.

CLNE tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which has been around since 2007.

The underlying index includes 30 companies from around the world, including clean energy production and clean energy equipment and technology companies.

"The demand for clean, green energy and the inevitable transition away from scarce non-renewable fuels is a global mega-trend offering huge investment potential," Van Eck chief executive Arian Neiron said.

"In an Australian first, investors will soon be able to invest in an ETF of global clean energy and technology companies that are positioned to benefit from this structural shift that has the potential to transform industries, society and the world."

Newly elected US president Joe Biden recently turned the spotlight on the Paris climate agreement, to which the US has re-committed.

Biden has promised to spend US$2 trillion on clean energy projects over the next four years. Elsewhere around the globe, money is pouring into the sector to invest in renewable energy projects.

"This is creating significant demand for renewable energy. As the momentum builds, so too will demand for renewable energy and investment in those companies that produce it and the technologies that drive it," Neiron said.

"Investors are demanding action on climate change and increasingly they are demanding investment products that facilitate a lower carbon future. CLNE responds to this need."