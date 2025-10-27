VanEck joins uranium rush with new ETF

VanEck will launch a uranium ETF, providing investors targeted exposure to global companies across the uranium and nuclear energy value chain.

The VanEck Uranium and Energy Innovation ETF (ASX: URAN) will be listed on the ASX on October 30, taking VanEck's total number of ETFs on the ASX to 47.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron anticipates a long runway for the nuclear ecosystem as more countries come on board, existing capacity expands, and new technologies provide safer and more efficient means of production.

"We are in the early phases of a global nuclear power renaissance. Major governments have committed to ramping up nuclear power capacity and utilisation, recognising the vital role it can play as part of a resilient, low-carbon energy mix," he said.

He noted this to be a structural growth opportunity spanning the entire value chain, from the miners and reactor developers through to the enrichment plants and engineers.

"URAN is designed to give investors targeted, rules-based access to this high-growth segment, which is under-represented in most benchmarks," Neiron said.

Demand for uranium has been rising globally as governments increasingly build nuclear energy into long-term infrastructure and decarbonisation plans. Japan targets around 20% of its energy consumption to be nuclear by 2040, while the US aims to triple capacity by 2050.

It recently also launched the VanEck MSCI International Growth ETF (ASX: GWTH), which aims to capitalise on the outperformance of 'growth' companies over 'value' stocks, targeting companies that are poised for rapid revenue and earnings expansion.

New research by VanEck has revealed ETF adoption among advisers has intensified in the last year, with over 70% reporting greater usage and 65% using two or more smart beta strategies. The Australian ETF market recently passed the $300 billion mark, hitting the milestone well before it was expected to reach it.