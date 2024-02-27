Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:34PM

VanEck will have a team dedicated to the Queensland market from next month, responding to growing demand for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) among financial advisers in the state.

The investment manager also bolstered its Australian team with new investment and capital markets, and client coverage specialists.

Deniz Kilic, previously with Prime Financial Planning, has joined VanEck's sales team as a business development associate, focusing on expanding the client base in New South Wales and Queensland.

Vivian Liu has been appointed as an associate in the investments and capital markets team at VanEck, where she will support investment operations, including asset valuations and trade settlements.

Liu brings over seven years of fund operations experience from State Street and recent expertise as a client service administrator at TCorp to her new role.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron highlighted the company's rapid growth in Australia over the past five years, noting that the new hires underscore its ongoing evolution and expansion efforts in the region.

"VanEck has become the go-to ETF provider among the adviser community," Neiron said.

"We are the leader in smart beta ETFs and the leading innovator in the country."

He added that more than half of the ETFs launched by VanEck were pioneering products in Australia.

Meanwhile, Angus Fowler has been promoted to Queensland business development manager.

