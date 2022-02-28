Value strategy drags Clime's performance

Clime Investment Management's value and quality-based investing strategies pushed the group's performance well into the red in the half-year to December.

The ASX-listed firm reported a $282,344 loss in investments, assets which were worth significantly higher at $743,691 one year ago.

Clime's growth funds and IMA strategies lagged index returns as the group's focus on quality and value-style investments was trumped by a rotation to lower quality, cyclical components of the market, chief executive Annick Donat said.

"The board is of the opinion that Clime's focus on quality and value will deliver strong returns over the medium term. Clime's funds management team continues to reposition the portfolios to benefit from this investing environment where value-based active investing will be well rewarded," she said.

Total net profit of $445,434 for the group was down by nearly 50% from $865,010 reported in the prior corresponding period.

IMAs and SMA assets stood at $1.4 billion. Total funds under management rose 6% to $5.4 billion

Madison Financial Group saw funds under advice reach $4 billion in the six months, flagging that it is seeing an uptick in the number of financial advisers in its books despite the broader industry experiencing a rapid decline.

On February 24, Clime finalised its 75% ownership of Ralton Asset Management. This created a $330 million managed accounts service split into four products which Donat said have outperformed the relevant benchmarks.

In December, Madison acquired the client register of CHL Bayswater Financial Planning and Mi Wealth Plan, Perth-based firms, for $232,000 in a bid to expand in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, Diverger, formerly known as Easton Investments, reported a flat $1.8 million in statutory net profit for the same period.

The wealth solutions division comprises GPS Wealth, Merit Wealth, The SMSF Expert and Paragem, which was acquired in February 2021.

The unit's net revenue grew 30% year on year to $7.5 million. Revenue from authorised representatives increased by 57% due to Paragem's full half-year contribution.

GPS Wealth and Merit Wealth continued to grow their respective net authorised representatives revenue by 9% compared to the prior corresponding period, with new advisers continuing to join the licensee network, Diverger said.

Funds under management from its CARE Managed Accounts offering rose 37% to $2.28 billion.