NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Value strategy drags Clime's performance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 FEB 2022   12:23PM

Clime Investment Management's value and quality-based investing strategies pushed the group's performance well into the red in the half-year to December.

The ASX-listed firm reported a $282,344 loss in investments, assets which were worth significantly higher at $743,691 one year ago.

Clime's growth funds and IMA strategies lagged index returns as the group's focus on quality and value-style investments was trumped by a rotation to lower quality, cyclical components of the market, chief executive Annick Donat said.

"The board is of the opinion that Clime's focus on quality and value will deliver strong returns over the medium term. Clime's funds management team continues to reposition the portfolios to benefit from this investing environment where value-based active investing will be well rewarded," she said.

Total net profit of $445,434 for the group was down by nearly 50% from $865,010 reported in the prior corresponding period.

IMAs and SMA assets stood at $1.4 billion. Total funds under management rose 6% to $5.4 billion

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Madison Financial Group saw funds under advice reach $4 billion in the six months, flagging that it is seeing an uptick in the number of financial advisers in its books despite the broader industry experiencing a rapid decline.

On February 24, Clime finalised its 75% ownership of Ralton Asset Management. This created a $330 million managed accounts service split into four products which Donat said have outperformed the relevant benchmarks.

In December, Madison acquired the client register of CHL Bayswater Financial Planning and Mi Wealth Plan, Perth-based firms, for $232,000 in a bid to expand in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, Diverger, formerly known as Easton Investments, reported a flat $1.8 million in statutory net profit for the same period.

The wealth solutions division comprises GPS Wealth, Merit Wealth, The SMSF Expert and Paragem, which was acquired in February 2021.

The unit's net revenue grew 30% year on year to $7.5 million. Revenue from authorised representatives increased by 57% due to Paragem's full half-year contribution.

GPS Wealth and Merit Wealth continued to grow their respective net authorised representatives revenue by 9% compared to the prior corresponding period, with new advisers continuing to join the licensee network, Diverger said.

Funds under management from its CARE Managed Accounts offering rose 37% to $2.28 billion.

Read more: Clime Investment ManagementDivergerGPS WealthAnnick DonatMadison Financial GroupEaston Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clime finalises ownership deal, appoints CIO
Financial Advice Hub goes live
Clime partners for $330m SMAs
Easton to rebrand, seeks to scale
Clime continues to shed directors
Advice group adds to leadership
Madison delivers for Clime one year on
Clime ousts Schafer
Clime wants director removed
Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.