NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
General
Vale Ted Evans
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   12:07PM

Tributes are flowing for former Westpac chair and Treasury secretary Ted Evans, who passed away over the weekend.

Evans, who had been battling cancer, joined the Australian Treasury in 1968 and devoted 43 years of his working life to public service, including eight years as Treasury Secretary from 1993 until 2001.

He then served 10 years on the board of Westpac from 2001 until his retirement in 2011, including four years as chair, seeing the bank through the Global Financial Crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Evans, calling him one of Australia's great public servants.

"Ted has left an indelible mark on Australia. As Treasury Secretary, Ted advised the Keating and Howard governments on balancing the budget, major tax reforms, including introduction of the GST, and establishment of the key economic frameworks that continue to serve Australia well to this day," Morrison said.

"He was renowned for his sharp intellect, modesty, integrity and the quiet fearlessness and forcefulness of his advice, earning the respect of Prime Ministers and Treasurers on all sides of politics.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating also paid tribute to Evans for his contributions to economic policy in Australia.

"Ted Evans believed in policy innovation and was always brave in breaking formerly forbidden policy ground," Keating said.

"Ted was always restrained but invested with fierce beliefs which he held in a vice like grip. Belief and persistence were his strengths which he employed in powerful advocacy."

Former Liberal treasurer Peter Costello said Evans believed in serving the public and had left "an enduring legacy to Australian economic policy".

"The balancing of the budget, the introduction of the GST, microeconomic reform," Costello said.

"He was a source of great strength and he believed in freeing up the economy."

Evans was made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in 1999 in recognition of his service to Australian economic policy development.

Read more: TreasuryTed EvansWestpacPrime MinisterPaul KeatingOrder of AustraliaPeter CostelloScott MorrisonGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Early super access impact double Treasury estimates
Westpac names new chief executive
Australia's AAA rating at risk
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
World rolls out stimulus
Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn
Worse than the Great Depression: IMF
ISA warns Aussies off locking in losses
Changes to foreign investment rules hurt managed funds
Wall Street rally runs out of steam
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:32PM
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:57AM
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Uitz2eX1