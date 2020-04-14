Vale Ted Evans

Tributes are flowing for former Westpac chair and Treasury secretary Ted Evans, who passed away over the weekend.

Evans, who had been battling cancer, joined the Australian Treasury in 1968 and devoted 43 years of his working life to public service, including eight years as Treasury Secretary from 1993 until 2001.

He then served 10 years on the board of Westpac from 2001 until his retirement in 2011, including four years as chair, seeing the bank through the Global Financial Crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Evans, calling him one of Australia's great public servants.

"Ted has left an indelible mark on Australia. As Treasury Secretary, Ted advised the Keating and Howard governments on balancing the budget, major tax reforms, including introduction of the GST, and establishment of the key economic frameworks that continue to serve Australia well to this day," Morrison said.

"He was renowned for his sharp intellect, modesty, integrity and the quiet fearlessness and forcefulness of his advice, earning the respect of Prime Ministers and Treasurers on all sides of politics.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating also paid tribute to Evans for his contributions to economic policy in Australia.

"Ted Evans believed in policy innovation and was always brave in breaking formerly forbidden policy ground," Keating said.

"Ted was always restrained but invested with fierce beliefs which he held in a vice like grip. Belief and persistence were his strengths which he employed in powerful advocacy."

Former Liberal treasurer Peter Costello said Evans believed in serving the public and had left "an enduring legacy to Australian economic policy".

"The balancing of the budget, the introduction of the GST, microeconomic reform," Costello said.

"He was a source of great strength and he believed in freeing up the economy."

Evans was made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in 1999 in recognition of his service to Australian economic policy development.